Legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona once named two Serie A rivals as the best players he had swapped shirts with during his career. The attacking midfielder is widely regarded as one of the finest to ever lace up a pair of boots and was pivotal in his country’s 1986 World Cup victory.

At club level, Maradona had a two-year spell at Barcelona but is best known for his time at Napoli, where he spent the majority of his career and now has a stadium named in his honour. During a time when Italian football was at its peak, the former number 10 revealed that it was there he had the honour of swapping shirts with two AC Milan stars, whom he described as the best he had ever exchanged jerseys with.

Maradona Names Gullit and Van Basten as Two Best Shirt Swaps

The Dutch duo are both previous Ballon d'Or winners

Speaking to TYC Sports, Maradona was asked about the best players he swapped shirts with during his career, and he named two Ballon d'Or winners: Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. The Dutchmen were central figures in an AC Milan side that dominated both domestically and in European football, often serving as the main rivals to Napoli while the legendary Argentine playmaker was making his mark in Naples.

GIVEMESPORY Key Statistic: During Maradona's time in Italy, Napoli and AC Milan both won two Scudetto's.

The pair also featured heavily in the Netherlands' European Championship victory in 1988 - the only major international trophy the country have ever won.

During their time in the fashion capital of the world, both claimed the Ballon d'Or, with Gullit winning it first in 1987, with his attacking counterpart becoming part of an exclusive club to have won the award on three or more occasions, lifting the golden ball in 1988, 1989 and 1992.

The pair also accompany Johan Cruyff, who remains one of the most influential men in football history, as the only three Dutch players to have ever won the award.

