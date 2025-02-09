Diego Maradona was one of the greatest players to ever take to a football pitch. With his blend of outrageous skill, match-winning talent and fiery personality, he was the sort of footballer most fans could simply not take their eyes off.

His tale is well-known. After arriving in Europe from Argentina, he went on to establish himself as of of the best players in the world. He cemented that in the 80s as he won major honours at Barcelona and Napoli, as well as the World Cup.

However, his career could have gone in a very different direction. Indeed, speaking in a 2019 interview with FourFourTwo, he explained how he nearly signed for two English clubs early on in his career.

Talking about his time in his home nation playing for Argentinos Juniors, Maradona was asked about how he was once on the verge of moving to England to play for Sheffield United. He revealed that Arsenal were also in the mix too:

“Sheffield and Arsenal. Both. But [Cesar] ‘El Flaco’ Menotti wouldn’t let me. He said I was too young. He was my coach for Argentina’s youth team and we won the World Youth Championship in 1979. He said I should stay with Argentinos Juniors, so I did.”

Maradona would leave Argentinos Juniors for Boca Juniors in 1981, before flying to Spain with Barcelona a season later. However, had former coach Cesar ‘El Flaco’ Menotti not had his way, the Argentine's career could have been so different.

With a player of that talent, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't have been a huge success in England had he arrived at Sheffield United or Arsenal. That said, in this era, the Blades were playing second and third-division football, so it was perhaps a wise move to stay put.

This was also a fallow period for the Gunners, who were a top-flight team but only managed to win the FA Cup once (in 1979) during the years (1976 to 1981) Maradona was at Boca Juniors.

Interestingly enough, the famous number 10 actually had a soft spot in his heart for two rival clubs in Britain, neither being Arsenal or Sheffield United. Instead, the Argentine noted in the same interview that he used to support Manchester United before switching allegiances to Manchester City, due to Sergio Aguero.

He said: “Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team."

Despite that, he revealed his favourite British stadium was one that did not have any club affiliation, at it was Wembley. He only ever played one game there during his professional career, losing in a friendly against England in 1980 when he was still a teenager.

It's funny to think that, but for the advice of one coach, he could have taken to English shores early on in his career and played out a significantly different career.