One of football's most legendary figures, Diego Maradona, offered an interesting take on the famous Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate before his passing.

The two modern greats are often debated as being the best two players in the history of the sport, having won the most Ballon d'Or awards across their careers. Many believe Messi has ended the argument by triumphing at the 2022 World Cup, essentially completing football after winning all the major trophies.

However, some will throw the likes of Pele, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane and Maradona into the mix as well, but Messi and Ronaldo's career statistics and trophy hauls seem to automatically place them above any of those iconic names.

In terms of Maradona's viewpoint, he was full of praise for both, but had a clear favourite.

Related Diego Maradona Named the Two British Clubs He Nearly Joined Legend Diego Maradona once named the two football British clubs he nearly joined early on in his career.

Maradona Branded Ronaldo 'Incredible' But Favoured Messi

He claimed that he 'wishes' Ronaldo was Argentinian

Speaking to TyCSports (via IOL), Maradona claimed that he prefers Messi out of the duo but also gushed over Ronaldo claiming that he was 'incredible' and that he wished he was Argentinian:

"I can't remember having seen Lionel Messi play badly. I prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo but I acknowledge that the latter is an animal. He's incredible."

"He makes me think of Gabriel Batistuta," said the Argentina striker who starred in three World Cup finals. "As soon as he touched the ball, it was a goal."

Ronaldo's record at international level is record-breaking: he holds the record for the most goals (135) and appearances (217) in men's international football. Neither has retired from the international scene despite neither playing in Europe's top five leagues anymore and both look set to be at the 2026 World Cup in the USA.

Messi's record for Argentina is also stellar; he has 112 goals in 191 games with 61 assists as well. He's also won one World Cup and two Copa America trophies to Ronaldo's Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League victories.

When Maradona spoke at the time of the interview, Messi hadn't won a World Cup yet, but he believed that the diminutive ex-Barcelona winger didn't need to in order to prove he was the best in the world.

"Alone, he will not be able to win the World Cup. You need a solid team for that. Football history will remember Messi," said Maradona. "Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else."

Of course, Messi went on to triumph at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, two years after Maradona's passing. There were some similarities between the duo's triumphs; both Maradona and Messi captained their sides to the trophy, while also winning the Golden Ball to confirm their achievement of being the best player at the tournament, and the duo stand as the best players from Argentina in their history.