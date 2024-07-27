Highlights Diego Maradona opted not to pick Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his greatest ever player.

Alfredo Di Stefano ranked no.1 on Maradona's list when asked in 2019.

Di Stefano won five European Cups in a historic career at Real Madrid.

Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the finest footballers to have ever graced the beautiful game. The late Argentine was immortalised the world over for his outrageous ability, particularly for his dribbling and flair, and his antics across spells with the likes of Napoli, Barcelona, and nationally with Argentina, have seen him suitably thrust into conversations with the greatest players in football history.

There are few better, then, who can paint the picture as to who the greatest footballer in history is, and that is exactly what Maradona did back in 2019. However, the consensus that one of Lionel Messi of Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest ever was not shared in sentiment by Diego, who instead claimed compatriot Alfredo Di Stefano as the sport's finest player.

Di Stefano Trumps Messi and Ronaldo

The Argentina legend was convinced by the Real Madrid icon

Speaking to TyC back in 2019, Maradona claimed that Di Stefano was the greatest player to have ever partook in the sport, wholeheartedly disagreeing with the sentiments of old media rival Pele, and accused the Brazilian of ignoring the talents and achievements of Di Stefano:

"I think the best was Di Stefano. He was superior to everyone – even me. "Pele didn't want to recognise Di Stefano's talents. Pele's friends invented a trophy especially for him for being a living legend of football. I even beat Pele in Rio for being the best in history."

Maradona's claims here, however, may have been inaccurate, as Pele himself claimed Di Stefano as the "best player ever" in September 2009.

Of course, Maradona's adoration of Di Stefano does not come without good logical backing. The Argentina-born striker was one of the games most feared forwards, and has been heralded for his achievements with Real Madrid, where he scored 308 goals in 396 games for Los Blancos, becoming the teams all-time top scorer during his 11-year spell until the accolade was beaten by Raul with a 2009 volley against Sporting Gijon, a goal which broke Di Stefano's goal tally record after 45 years.

Related The 50 greatest Real Madrid players in their history have been ranked Cristiano Ronaldo has not been ranked the greatest player in Real Madrid's history

Interestingly, Di Stefano's exploits on the international stage were impressive, as expected, but also came across three different countries. Rulings have since changed on what countries a player would be eligible for, but after FIFA banned Di Stefano from representing Argentina, Saeta Rubia achieved Spanish citizenship, which, in turn with pressure from the Spanish FA and the watching world, forced FIFA to allow Di Stefano to turn out for the Spanish national team, despite the forward having no family ties to the country.

In fact, if Di Stefano was to turn out for any other country than Argentina, under current FIFA eligibility rulings, it would have been Italy or Ireland. The decision preceded Di Stefano flourishing in his late career with Spain. It had been 10 years since he had played an official international match in any capacity, last turning out for Argentina in 1947, but the now 31-year-old forward netted 23 times in 31 matches before retiring from national performances in 1961, aged 35.

Related Argentina fans choose between Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona Argentina fans asked to choose between Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona - there's a clear winner

His achievements, both on a personal and a club level, were astonishing. As well as holding the record Real Madrid striking record for 45 years, he picked up two Balon Dor's and eight league titles with Real Madrid alone. Additionally, he also was a huge part of the side that won five European Cups (now the Champions League) in a row, between 1956 and 1960.

A frightening player from yesterday's generation, and a more than acceptable claim from Maradona to list him as the greatest to have ever done it.

Alfredo Di Stefano's Career Statistics Club Appearances 669 Club Goals 480 International Caps 37 International Goals 29 Honours 27

Why Messi and Ronaldo Missed Out

Neither got the seal of approval from Maradona

Perhaps against what most would expect, neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were named by Maradona as the greatest footballers of all time, despite the sentiment these days from the watching world being of the contrary.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Answered by 15 Premier League Stars Trent Alexander--Arnold, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are among the players that have had their say.

Out on their own as the most perennial winners of the coveted Ballon d'Or in history, the moments and miracles that both Messi and CR7 have created throughout their storied careers will echo around footballing halls of fame for generations, though not loudly enough to change the mind of Maradona.

However, Maradona did reserve special praise for Messi in particular, saying about his compatriot:

"What Messi is doing is outstanding. I would never like to face Messi – not ever. The lad comes home, plays football, doesn't sing the national anthem and they say he's Catalan. I don't criticise Messi [like some others do].”

All statistics courtesy of Wikipedia.