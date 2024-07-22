Highlights Diego Maradona's 1986 semi-final jersey could sell for more than £900,000 at auction.

The Argentine's 'Hand of God' shirt is the most expensive item in football history.

The semi-final shirt could see itself enter the top three of most expensive football memorabilia.

A match-worn Diego Maradona shirt from the 1986 World Cup is set to be put up for auction for a staggering six-figure fee, according to reports. The Argentinian icon was in the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons during that year's tournament in Mexico, leading his nation to their second world championship with some mesmeric displays and with the help of 'the Hand of God.'

With the shirt Maradona wore during that infamous game against England previously being sold for £7.1m, making it the most expensive piece of football memorabilia in history, the second match-worn jersey from that competition could be set to also enter the history books.

Maradona Semi-Final Jersey Set to Make £900k

The kit's lowest estimated value is £620k

According to the Daily Mail, fine arts company Sotheby's are set to auction off the shirt that Mardona wore during the 1986 semi-final victory over Belgium for between £620k-£926k. The jersey is also signed by the legendary figure, who had initially swapped that shirt with opposition goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff in exchange for his pair of gloves.

The message on the kit reads 'for the great Jean-Marie, with all my love.' It appears as though the writing came thirty years after the game, with Maradona signing his name before writing '1986/2016.' Pfaff had previously had the shirt showcased at a pop-up museum for members of the public to look at, but is now set to give it away in a heartwarming gesture.

Speaking on his reasons for handing the shirt over to the fine arts company, the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper stated:

"I've treasured this shirt for nearly four decades, ever since Diego and I exchanged items after that unforgettable semi-final. "Competing against one of football's greatest players was an honour but calling him a friend was even more special. Sharing this piece of history with the public at the Museum of El Sympatico in Beveren over the past year has been truly rewarding."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Maradona was directly involved in 71% of Argentina's goals during the 1986 World Cup. This included both goals during the 2-0 semi-final win over Belgium.

The jersey could become the third most expensive relic in the sport's history

Should the semi-final kit be sold for the maximum price that it is said to be listed for, it will become the third most expensive piece of football memorabilia in history. As previously mentioned, the 'Hand of God' shirt from the game prior sold for an incredible £7.1m and leads the way. In second is a collection of six Lionel Messi shirts from the victorious 2022 World Cup campaign, raking in a combined total of £6.1m - over £1m per shirt.

At £926k, this Maradona jersey would eclipse the likes of the original 'Sheffield Rules' football handbook, Messi's original Barcelona contract signed on a napkin, and multiple World Cup medals from England's 1966 success. It would also be almost six times the amount of Pele's 1970 World Cup final shirt.