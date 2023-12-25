Highlights Diego Moreira joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Benfica, yet he struggled to make an impact in his first pre-season tour.

A following loan spell to Lyon has not worked out as planned either, leaving Moreira's Blues future potentially in the balance.

However, Chelsea have a reputation for producing world-class talents from their academy; Moreira's dream is not over yet.

When Diego Moreira signed for Chelsea from Lyon, there was hope he could be a future talent at Stamford Bridge. Joining in the summer of 2023 after his contract expired at Benfica, it was hoped the 19-year-old would polish his game with his raw talent highlighted in Portugal. However, struggles during Chelsea's pre-season tour in America in 2023 and a disappointing loan spell at Lyon leave Moreira's Chelsea future in the balance.

Chelsea have a reputation for producing world-class talent from their academy at Cobham. In just the past few years, Fikayo Tomori, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Marc Guehi have graduated from the academy; all four are now considered some of England's most promising talent. Moreira joined the academy as an 18-year-old, knowing he would play a part at Cobham. As part of Tood Boehly's plan to build for the future, he was one of several young players signed to build on his philosophy.

Chelsea often sell their academy graduates for profit to meet Financial Fair Play Rules and, with Moreira officially signed via a free transfer - coupled with struggling in his opening few months - it would not be out of the question for Chelsea to move him on quickly. However, knowing several stars from Cobham are now regulars at Stamford Bridge - most notably club captain Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill - will give hope to Moreira that this is just a spell of bad form and that his future at Stamford Bridge is brighter than it might seem at the moment.

Key information

Position, height, weight

Moreira is a left-footed winger. According to Transfermarkt, over the 49 games in his career, he has played 35 as a left winger and 14 as a right winger. It provides him with versatility, knowing he has experience on either side of the pitch. Capable of cutting inside or sprinting down the flank, Moreira has the raw ability to do so, yet it is often erratic and out of control.

The youngster is 1.79 metres tall - or, if you prefer the older method, five feet ten inches tall. It makes him a well-balanced winger with agility and a low centre of gravity to roam across the pitch quickly, but he is not as nimble as other great Premier League wingers. Moreira also weighs 73kg - the average for a person of his frame.

Born on the 6th August 2004, he is 19 years old. At that age, most have just started university or their first full-team, but Moreira has the honour of being a professional footballer instead. His determination and work ethic - just like every other footballer who turns professional - have allowed him to play for one of the world's biggest clubs.

Style of play

Lacking control on the ball

As a left-footed winger, Moreira has the raw ability to cause problems in the final third, especially with his versatility on either flank. However, as demonstrated during his limited minutes at Lyon - and in America in the summer - Moreira lacks the quality to make an impact in the final third consistently. It's concerning for Chelsea, who are consistently seen as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Chelsea journalist and fan Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT he believes the youngster made a poor impression on the fanbase in the summer of 2023, stating:

Diego played in the pre-season and made a really poor impression on most Chelsea fans. He lacked control, awareness, decision-making, and overall ability on the ball. He has some promise and can certainly be dangerous with pace and a direct style of play.

Even comparisons to current or former Chelsea players was a struggle for Simon Phillips, who stated:

Again, he does not compare to any current Chelsea player or any legend we have had.

Stats

Spells at Chelsea, Lyon and Benfica

Throughout his career, Moreira has played 49 matches - whether that's first-team professional football or for youth teams. His spells at Lyon, Chelsea and previously Benfica paint an overall picture of his threat in the final third.

Moreira's Stats at Chelsea Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards EFL Cup 1 0 0 0 0 Premier League 2 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermark - correct as of 21/12/23

His spell at Lyon in the 2023/2024 season has disappointed French - and Chelsea - fans. The club are in disarray in Ligue 1, sitting at the bottom of the table with seven points at the end of 2023, six points away from safety. It's not been an ideal setting for a loan spell, highlighted by Moreira's lack of minutes at the club.

Moreira's Stats at Lyon Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Ligue 1 4 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 21/12/23

Chelsea signed Moreira due to his impact, mostly with the youth team, at Benfica.

Moreira's Stats at Benfica Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Champions League 1 0 0 0 0 Liga Bwin 1 0 0 0 0 UEFA Youth League 15 5 7 3 0 Liga Sabseg 25 3 2 4 2 Liga Revelação (combined) 21 2 2 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - - correct as of 21/12/23

Contract information

Running until 2028

Diego Moreira's current contract at Chelsea expires in 2028. According to Capology, his weekly salary is £10,000. It's a luxury for a youngster, but drastically lower than most players in West London.

With the Portuguese talent still having four and a half years remaining on his contract, Chelsea are unlikely to offload him soon, knowing most clubs will not want to pay off his remaining contract. It's the risk associated when you sign a major contract for a long period. When Moreira joined Chelsea, he told the club's official channel how much he is enjoying life in London; he won't want it to end soon.

I have learned so much from all the players because you can pick up tips from anyone, even if they do not play in the same position as you, but I think Raheem Sterling is special. I like the way he plays. I have the team and the club to thank for that. Everyone has helped me to be comfortable. The team gave me a warm welcome when I joined and even in the first game, even though I did not score [and] I like our communication. Coming into a new environment, you can feel the physicality and the intensity, but it is nothing that I cannot handle, as I enjoy new challenges every day.

Future at Stamford Bridge

Recalled from Lyon

Despite his long contract, Moreira's future remains up in the air. Failure to impress during pre-season and on loan at Lyon have not done the youngster any favours. However, he is still only 19 years old and has his career ahead of him. Several footballers over the years have been classed as 'late bloomers', famous for struggling as teenagers but quickly kicking on as soon as they turn 21. It's part of the magic of football.

Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Chelsea will recall him from Lyon, placing him in the U21 team for the rest of the 2023/2024 season.

I think Chelsea liked the look of him after some promise shown when scouting, but right now they are looking to recall him from a disastrous loan spell at Lyon (four apps) and put him in the U21 team for the rest of this season. To be honest, I'm not sure he would even break into that team at the moment.

Potential

Struggling to feature

Whether Moreira's future is in West London or not, his raw ability can excite fans in stadiums. He can get fans off their seats, knowing his chaotic and erratic nature can be entertaining to watch.

At just 19 years of age, Moreira still has time to polish his qualities, especially if he is given a consistent run of game time elsewhere, but, with Chelsea famous for producing world-class talent from their academy, the competition for places has never been higher.

Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that he struggles to see a future for Moreira at some of Europe's biggest clubs:

He is probably the most raw player I have seen in pre-season for a very long time. I don't see him ever making it at Chelsea or even in any top-ten club in Europe.

To conclude, Moreira's long-term future will depend highly on his work ethic, determination and desire to improve. Coupled with managing to stay injury-free, it will be a challenge for the 19-year-old, but one that several youngsters go through.