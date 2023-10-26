Highlights The group stage of the Champions League is at the halfway point, with teams like Manchester City and Barcelona looking likely to qualify for the next round.

Group E is still competitive, as leaders Feyenoord are just two points ahead of third-placed Lazio, with Celtic and Atletico Madrid drawing their recent match.

Celtic picked up their first positive result in the Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid, but their chances of qualification into the next stage of the competition still seem unlikely. Diego Simeone seemed annoyed at the end of the match, but Brendan Rodgers did manage to get a half-hearted response from him.

We are now at the halfway point of the group stage of the Champions League and the competition is really starting to take shape. For instance, the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan all top their groups and look likely to qualify for the next round.

For other big teams, such as Manchester United and AC Milan, the path into the latter stages of the competition is less certain at this point. In Group E, things are pretty tight with just two points separating leaders Feyenoord from third-placed Lazio. The other two teams in that group met on Wednesday night and had to settle for a draw.

Group E still up for grabs in the Champions League

Indeed, Celtic played host to Atletico Madrid in what turned out to be a pretty thrilling encounter at Celtic Park. Just four minutes into the game, the home fans erupted when Kyogo Furuhasi fired the Bhoys into the lead after playing a fantastic one-two with Matt O'Riley. Just 21 minutes later, though, Antoine Griezmann levelled the scores by tapping in the rebound after missing his initial penalty.

The scoreline was only 1-1 for a brief time, however, as Luis Palma blasted home a second for Celtic three minutes later as Brendan Rodgers' men took a lead into the half-time break. In the second 45, Diego Simeone's team were able to find the back of the net once again as Álvaro Morata made it 2-2. And that's how the game would finish despite a late red card for Atletico midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The draw is a lot better for the away team who now sit second, just one place and one point off Feyenoord in first. For the Hoops, this was just their first positive result in the Champions League so far. And so, while they can be happy to take a point of such a good team, qualification into the next stage of the competition looks pretty unlikely.

Champions League Games Wins Draws Losses Points Diego Simeone 98 47 25 26 166 Brendan Rodgers 21 2 6 13 12

At the full-time whistle, Simeone, who had been at the centre of attention throughout the game, seemed pretty annoyed as he gestured angrily at the pitch. He was so absorbed, in fact, that when Rodgers went to shake his hand, the Argentine barely even registered his presence. It looked as though the Celtic boss was going to be snubbed entirely but he did at least end up getting a half-hearted high-five from Atletico's manager. You can watch the clip below and it makes for seriously awkward viewing.

What Simeone said after Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Speaking to the press after the game, via Daily Record, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart seemed unhappy with how the opposition had played in the final stages of the match as they ran down the clock with just ten men. Indeed, he suggested that Atletico pulled out "all the tricks" to secure a result at Celtic Park. Simeone, however, refrained from getting into a war of words, as he instead praised his team's effort, saying: