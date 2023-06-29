Diego Simeone has managed to carry over his successful playing career into management, having great success with the La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine is getting paid handsomely for his services, however, and is currently the highest-paid manager in world football, a label that is no easy feat.

But how did Simeone go from managing in Argentina to one of the biggest jobs in European football with relative ease? And how did he become one of the game's biggest earners?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Celebrity Net Worth, Sportingwiki and Transfermarkt. Here is Diego Simeone's net worth.

Net Worth

The Argentine tactician's current net worth in 2023 stands at an unbelievable £102 million which equates to a staggering $130 million.

Whilst we all know football managers earn crazy amounts of money, this net worth is still pretty surprising and makes Simeone one of the wealthiest men in the game.

Simeone has come a long way from his humble roots in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has certainly lived every man's dream of having two extremely successful careers.

At just 53 years old Simeone still has plenty of gas left in the tank to manage. Whether he continues at Atletico Madrid, is another story altogether.

Salary

With Simeone's net worth being so vast, he's obviously got a massive salary to match it at his current club Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's current yearly salary stands at £39 million, equating to around $50 million. This makes the Argentine the highest-paid manager in world football today.

There is no doubt that Simeone is a talented tactician. Nevertheless, this salary is still tough to fathom given his accolades compared to other top managers.

Nevertheless, Simeone has been a consistent force at Atletico Madrid since taking on the role in 2011 and turned the Spanish club into a regular UEFA Champions League competitor.

Achievements

Simeone has 10 trophies to his name as things stand and every single one of them has come during his lengthy spell with Atletico Madrid.

Club Trophies Year Atletico Madrid UEFA Europa League winner 2011/2012 Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup winner 2012/2013 Atletico Madrid Spanish Cup winner 2012/2013 Atletico Madrid La Liga winner 2013/2014 Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup winner 2013/2014 Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup winner 2014/2015 Atletico Madrid UEFA Europa League winner 2017/2018 Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup winner 2018/2019 Atletico Madrid La Liga winner 2020/2021 Atletico Madrid World's Best Club Coach 2015/2016

When you list out everything he has done at Atletico Madrid, it's actually pretty easy to see why they handed him such a lucrative contract.

Playing Career

Simeone enjoyed a fruitful playing career, playing right at the very top of European football and on the international stage for Argentina.

It all started for Simeone at Argentinian outfit Velez Sarsfield, however, the young tenacious footballer quickly moved to Europe, playing for AC Pisa in Italy.

Then Simeone made the switch to Spain, joining La Liga outfit Sevilla in 1992. He'd play there for two years before moving to his now beloved Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Simeone didn't stick around long in the Spanish capital, making a move back to Italy to join European giants Inter Milan in 1996.

In 1999, the Argentine maestro then moved to Lazio where he stayed until 2003, before making a move back to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Simeone finished his playing career back in Argentina with Racing Club, retiring in 2006. He also earned 106 caps playing for Argentina, across various international competitions including the FIFA World Cup.