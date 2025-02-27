Atletico Madrid are eyeing a surprise summer move for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish giants are reportedly keen to sign a new defensive midfielder for Diego Simeone in the upcoming transfer window and have placed Ugarte firmly on their shortlist.

Los Colchoneros are also considering Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

However, a deal for the latter remains difficult, with Arsenal thought to be in pole position to land him this summer.

Atletico Want Manuel Ugarte

On their summer wish list

According to Fichajes, Ugarte has emerged as a target for Atletico ahead of the summer window, though it remains difficult to envisage his early Old Trafford exit.

The Uruguay international only joined United on a five-year contract last summer and has been a key member of the squad under Ruben Amorim.

The 40-year-old manager knows Ugarte well from their time together at Sporting Lisbon and has handed him regular Premier League game time this term.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain ace, praised as ‘world-class’ by Jonny Maze, has started 12 of United’s last 14 league games and scored his first goal in the 2-2 draw at Everton last week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte has made 31 appearances for United in all competitions, registering two goal involvements.

United are anticipating a busy summer in terms of outgoings, with Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton all out of contract in June.

The Red Devils could also part ways with outcasts Marcus Rashford and Antony, while Casemiro’s future remains uncertain.

The Brazil international has just over 16 months remaining on his contract and has expressed a desire to see out his deal, though potential suitors in Saudi Arabia are reportedly ‘put off’ by his wage demands.

Manuel Ugarte's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.8 Tackles per 90 4.22 Minutes played 1,259

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: £68m ‘Superstar’ Open to Man Utd Move Alongside Osimhen Manchester United hold a genuine interest in Eberechi Eze this summer, Ben Jacobs has revealed on the Market Madness podcast.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.