Summary Head coaches focus on player development, while managers have a much more holistic role, including overseeing recruitment.

Modern clubs prefer head coaches over managers to fit football structures and empower sporting directors.

FSG reintroduced the head coach role at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's hands-on approach to recruitment in the last few years of his tenure.

There is a lot of emphasis on the off-field structure of football clubs in the modern era. When Sir Jim Ratcliffe became the minority owner of Manchester United in December 2023, he quickly changed the footballing structure behind-the-scenes, with Omar Berrada announced as the CEO and Jason Wilcox appointed as the technical director.

Despite this, Erik ten Hag maintained his job title of manager. This is uncommon in the Premier League nowadays, with the majority of traditional managers now given the job title 'head coach' to fit in with a club's structure. In fact, ten Hag was sacked in October 2024 and replaced by Ruben Amorim, who was named the 'head coach' instead of 'manager'. So, why does this phrasing of a coach's job title matter, and what are the main differences between the two?

Differences Between a Head Coach and a Manager

Typically, managers would hold an overarching role at a football club, overseeing transfer activity and scouting new players while also preparing for matches and coaching their own team. Sir Alex Ferguson was the greatest example of this during his time at United from 1986 until 2013, when he held an omnipotent position as the club's manager - controlling incomings to fit his style of play. Post-Ferguson, the head coach role has become increasingly popular, especially in the Premier League.

A head coach is different from a manager because they are asked to focus on the development of players on the training pitch and instill their philosophy in preparation for matchdays. This takes away from the coaches' responsibilities in the transfer market, leaving the recruitment of new players down to the footballing structure behind the scenes - most notably the sporting director, who holds the most power.

Clubs value coaches who can work within a modern-footballing structure and accept the restraints that come with the 'head coach' job title. In fact, when Liverpool appointed Arne Slot as head coach, it was believed that the Dutchman's background working as part of Feyenoord's structure helped him stand out compared to other candidates such as Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel, who have had well-documented disputes with board members above them.

Current Examples of Head Coaches

As already mentioned, Slot was appointed as Liverpool's head coach in the summer. There was a feeling that Jurgen Klopp had become too hands-on in terms of recruitment, especially in his last few years as manager, which led to the departure of important figures behind the scenes, such as Michael Edwards and Julian Ward.

Following Klopp's announcement that he was leaving, Edwards returned as the club's chief executive, re-appointing Ward as the technical director and bringing in Richard Hughes as the sporting director. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were keen to bring back the sporting structure, which had signed the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the late 2010s, which helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

In terms of the other so-called big six clubs, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have head coaches in Enzo Maresca and Ange Postecoglou, respectively. As already mentioned, Amorim was appointed as United's head coach in November. This was the first time in the club's history that they had appointed a 'head coach' rather than a manager. Supporters of the club saw this subtle change as a sign of the evolution of the Red Devils' football structure.

Current Examples of Managers

There are still coaches in the Premier League who are 'managers' rather than 'head coaches'. This includes Pep Guardiola, who was given the 'manager' job title when he signed a contract extension in November 2022 to keep him at the club until 2025. He has recently signed another extension and is set to leave Manchester City in 2027. Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery are the other two coaches who have recently become the managers of Arsenal and Aston Villa, respectively.

Despite their elevated positions, the sporting structure at all three clubs is extremely similar, with a football operations team supporting the manager off the pitch. When Guardiola signed a contract extension in 2022, he spoke about City's structure as one of the key motivations for staying at the club. He said:

“I cannot be in a better place because in these seven years we were in bad, bad moments and the organisation, starting with Khaldoon, the CEO Ferran Soriano, of course Txiki (Director of Football Txiki Begiristain) and Omar (Chief Football Operations officer Omar Berrada), the people close to me – how they support me in these bad moments, that is what really counts. “You can win once in a period at a club. When you win a lot, it is impossible to do it without the support of your hierarchy."

Related Pep Guardiola Angrily Confronts Stefan Ortega After Brentford 2-2 Manchester City Guardiola took centre stage as he had some stern words for the German shot stopper in the wake of dropping more points in west London.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Manchester City - correct as of 15/01/25.