In boxing, becoming a world champion is an achievement that transcends the sport and helps you to achieve immortality, ensuring that your name will be remembered alongside the greats that have gone before you.

However, in the modern era, with 17 different weight classes and four sanctioning bodies, keeping track of who the various world champions are can be a complicated and confusing experience.

This has only been exacerbated by the influx of money from Saudi Arabia in recent years, which has led to an increase in the number of world title fights. There is no more evidence for this than the upcoming 'Last Crescendo' fight card set to take place in February next year as part of 'Riyadh Season', which features four full world championship bouts, including Daniel Dubois and Josepha Parker for the IBF heavyweight title and Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight crown.

Being an Undisputed Champion is the Grandest Status an Active Boxer can Hold

Oleksandr Usyk is the most recent male fighter to achieve the feat

With so many titles within each division of the sport, the true test of a fighter's ability has increasingly become their ability to become either a unified or undisputed champion. Both are huge achievements, but what are the differences between being a unified and an undisputed champion?

Prior to 1961, all world champions were considered undisputed because there was only one champion in each of the eight weight classes. But, as the popularity of the sport exploded in the early 1960's, more sanctioning bodies began to emerge, each of whom would crown their own champion. Up until the early 2000's, there were three major sanctioning bodies in boxing: the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Then, in 2004, a fourth was added when the WBC officially recognised the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) in its official rankings. Thus began the four-belt era.

How A Boxer Can Become A Unified World Champion

A unified world champion is someone who holds two or more of the major four titles (WBC, WBA, IBF & WBO) at any one time. There are currently 13 unified world champions. These include top-ranked heavyweight, Usyk.

What is an Undisputed Champion?

An undisputed champion is someone who holds all four major championship belts at the same time.

It is an extremely rare accomplishment that has only been achieved a handful of times in the four belt era. For example, Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era when he defeated Tyson Fury, before he subsequently