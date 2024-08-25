Key Takeaways Ballon d'Or winners are chosen by journalists in October based on a season's performance.

FIFA's The Best uses votes from coaches, captains, fans and journalists to judge a calendar year.

FIFA ended its collaboration with Ballon d'Or organisers French Football in 2015, creating their own awards.

The footballing world’s top coaches, players and journalists have two decisions to make every year, who is worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or and who should be walking home with FIFA’s The Best award. Both of these awards represent the cream of the crop when it comes to footballing excellence, but they do have their differences when it comes to when the award is given, who can vote for the winner and how they can so.

With that in mind, here are the key differences between the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best award as we look at some of the major winners of both including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and explaining why FIFA does not run the Ballon d’Or itself.

The Ballon d’Or

History and Voting System

The Ballon d’Or is regarded by many as the greatest individual award that a footballer can achieve, with the first ever award handed out in 1956 to Stanley Matthews by French magazine, France Football. Since then, the Ballon d’Or has been handed out almost every year to the best footballer on the planet, voted for by journalists around the world. The only exception to this was the 2010-2015 period of the prestigious award, which saw the Ballon d’Or and FIFA collaborate with a different voting system which also included players voting for their winners.

Ballon d’Or winners are generally decided in October, and the way that the award works is based on performances across a singular season. Currently, the Ballon d'Or victor is chosen by 100 journalists from FIFA's current 100 top-ranked member nations. Every journalist chooses their top five picks from the 30-man shortlist, with each ranking earning a different points value/number of votes overall.

FIFA The Best

History and Voting System

FIFA’s The Best award is a lot newer than the Ballon d’Or, with the current iteration of the award having been active since 2017. The voting system for The Best differs from the Ballon d’Or as it takes into account votes from national team coaches, national team captains, fans and journalists.

The time frame in which FIFA’s award is handed out is also very different to the Ballon d’Or, with The Best trophy taking into account performances across a calendar year rather than a season (which usually takes place over between August 2023-May 2024, for example, the Premier League). The most recent Best award ceremony took place in January 2024, and it will likely retain that format going forward, so the winner was judged based on their performances across the whole of 2023.

Why FIFA does not run the Ballon d’Or

The governing body ran the away for five years

As noted, FIFA did, at one point, collaborate with France Football to hand out the Ballon d’Or awards. The relationship between the two entities began in 2010 and would see FIFA hold their World Player of the Year award. The Ballon d’Or was voted for by journalists previously, but with this new format the player and coach votes that now go towards The Best awards were added to the Ballon d’Or decision.

The relationship between the two companies saw the accolade changed to the ‘FIFA Ballon d’Or’ until the working relationship would end in 2015, prompting FIFA to create their own awards shortly after. Following the split, Ballon d’Or voting would revert back to only journalists casting their votes, back to pre-2007 regulations.

The official reason for the split was that FIFA chose not to renew their deal with France Football. In terms of the back office reasoning for the decision, that has not been made public in recent years.

Players who have won the Ballon d’Or and FIFA The Best Awards

The Best of the Best

Since the creation of FIFA’s The Best award, there have been several players across the Men’s and Women’s game that have won both of the prestigious awards, with Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo winning both in the same year.