Daniel Farke has raised concerns over Manor Solomon's fitness for Leeds United in the coming days by stating in his pre-match press conference before the weekend that the Tottenham Hotspur loanee could be out with a back issue - and that he represents the 'biggest question mark' of the entire squad in terms of availability.

Manor Solomon a Potential Doubt for Leeds

The star featured last weekend but he could be ruled out this time

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' trip to Cardiff City at the weekend, Farke stated that the Whites are struggling in various areas this season - with a few hits and knocks in the week.

But the main one is Solomon - labelled 'different class' earlier in the season - who has picked up a back injury and now there are question marks over his potential fitness for the game in the Welsh capital. Speaking to the press, Farke said via LeedsLive:

"Overerall, we had a few knocks and hits during this week. [Joe] Rodon missed two sessions due to some hip problems or glute problems. [Junior] Firpo is struggling with MCL [medial collateral ligament]. Manor Solomon with some back problems. [Joe] Rothwell rolled his ankle. A few concerns, but I am carefully optimistic all of them will be available. Biggest question mark is behind Manor with his back problems. Max Wober is back in training from today, a light session.