Houston Texans first-year signal caller C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene last season, tossing for the third-most yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history while throwing 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Stroud's performance was so electric he became the first player in franchise history to claim the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Stroud's incredible arm talent and feel for the game boosted the Texans' weapons to heights they had never seen before. Third-year wideout Nico Collins didn't summit 500 receiving yards in any of his first two seasons in the league, and then compiled a whopping 1,297 yards last year with Stroud at the helm.

Rookie third-round pick Tank Dell was on pace for over 1,000 yards before fracturing his fibula in Week 13, and even sixth-year receiver Noah Brown generated a career-high in receiving yards last season. But, in the NFL, there is no such thing as too many offensive weapons.

Enter, Stefon Diggs.

Downfield Threat

Diggs and Stroud are among the league's best on passes of 10+ air yards

Diggs has been a dominant force operating down the field throughout his career. His elite release and precise route running abilities allow him to set up defenders and win routes with ease as he moves vertically. He excels at converting downfield targets into trips to the end zone.

According to PFF, Diggs has hauled in 30 touchdowns on passes of 10+ air yards since 2020, the second most in the NFL over that span, trailing only Mike Evans (31). Additionally, Diggs ranks third in the league with 150 receptions of 10+ air yards and sixth with 3,038 such receiving yards over the past four seasons.

Diggs 10+ Air Yards Since 2020 Category Rank Receptions (150) 3rd Receiving Yards (3,038) 6th Touchdowns (30) 2nd

Just like peanut butter and jelly, Diggs' and Stroud's downfield talents harmoniously complement each other. In his first year in the NFL last season, Stroud frequently launched downfield passes.

He tied for the third-most attempts with 198 passes of 10 or more air yards and ranked second in completions with 108. He was effective on those attempts too, amassing the third-most yards on such passes, totaling 2,457 yards, according to PFF.

Stroud's beautiful downfield flicks are a sight to see, and Diggs is poised to reel in a plethora of them. Per Next Gen Stats, Stroud (two) and Russell Wilson (three) were the only quarterbacks to complete multiple passes that traveled over 57.0 yards in the air last season.

Anticipation is high for downfield fireworks in Houston in 2024, especially during Diggs' revenge games against the Bills and Minnesota Vikings, as well as his matchup with his brother Trevon Diggs, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Zone Beater

Diggs and Stroud have both been effective beating zone coverage

It is increasingly crucial to excel at beating zone coverage in the NFL today. According to Next Gen Stats, the league-wide utilization of zone coverage has increased yearly since 2019. In 2019, defenses deployed zone coverage on 63 percent of dropbacks, a rate that surged to 72 percent last season. The good news for the Texans? Both Diggs and Stroud have been effective at exploiting zone schemes.

Only Brock Purdy generated a higher passer rating against zone coverage (min. 150 attempts) than Stroud did in 2023, per PFF. Complementing his impressive passer rating, Stroud also threw for 3,216 yards against zone, ranking fifth in the league.

Diggs vs. Zone Since 2020 (PFF) Category Rank Targets (361) 5th Receptions (269) T-4th Receiving Yards (3,137) 6th

To no surprise, Diggs' numbers against zone are also just as impressive. Over the last four seasons, Diggs ranks top six in the NFL in targets, receptions, and receiving yards against zone coverage. As stated by Next Gen Stats, Diggs has totaled a league high +25.5 receptions over expected since joining the Bills in 2020.

Hitch Specialist

Diggs excels on hitches, a route Stroud had league-leading success with

Over the last four seasons, no receiver in the NFL has produced more on hitch routes than Diggs, and no quarterback was more efficient targeting that exact route in 2023 than Stroud.

Diggs showcases his exceptional route-running prowess by adeptly outmaneuvering defenders and camouflaging his route intentions with nuanced movements. The hitch route particularly benefits from Diggs' savvy approach, allowing him to exploit backpedaling defenders with ease.

This is how Diggs has been able to generate 1,413 receiving yards on hitch routes since 2020, making him the only player in the NFL with more than 1,000 such yards over that span, according to PFF.

In tune with his league-leading yards, Diggs has seen the most targets (170) and hauled in the most receptions (139) on hitches over the last four seasons. Highlighting the potential Diggs/Stroud synergy again, Stroud led the NFL with 10.0 yards per attempt when targeting hitch routes last season (min. 25 attempts).

Sideline Savant

Diggs dominates on passes within two yards of the sideline

In line with his exceptional footwork and precise body control, Diggs has excelled on passes within two yards of the sideline, AKA boundary targets. Diggs has produced the most receiving yards and touchdowns in the NFL on boundary targets over the last four seasons, per Next Gen Stats. Only Tyler Lockett (34) has reeled in more balls within two yards of the sideline than Diggs has over that span.

Diggs, Boundary Targets since 2020 (NGS) Category Rank Receptions (31) 2nd Receiving Yards (540) 1st Touchdowns (8) 1st

A spot of weakness for the Houston receiving corps last season, Texans receivers caught just nine of their 41 boundary targets (22.0 percent) in 2023, the eighth-lowest catch rate in the league. They were also just one of 12 teams to not record a single receiving touchdown on a boundary target in 2023; Diggs generated four himself in 2022 and one last season.

Bounce Back

Diggs' efficiency dropped sharply last season

Although Diggs is still a premier wide receiver in the NFL, his efficiency on a per-route basis took a big dive last season. According to PFF, Diggs averaged 1.99 yards per route in 2023, down from 2.49 in 2022.

Now entering his age-31 season, there are questions about how much juice Diggs has left. Some see it as concerning that the Bills elected to take $31 million in dead money (the largest such number for a non-QB in NFL history) and a 2025 draft pick over keeping their top receiver on the roster.

Should Diggs rebound effectively and quiet those questioning how much he has left in the tank, his skill-match with Stroud could position the Texans as the primary contender to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title.

