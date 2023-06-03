The NFL has some top-notch offensive talent to choose from, but which one will be crowned this year’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The NFL has become more and more orientated around the offense as the years have gone on. With various rule changes making it harder and harder for defenders to make big plays and keep their opponents in check, the game has become more high-scoring than it was decades ago, and more entertaining as a result.

The Most Valuable Player award usually will go to a quarterback, with the last 10 awards going to the spot, and only 3 non-QBs taking the honour since the turn of the century. Perhaps as a way for other offensive players to get the recognition that they deserve, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been spread out a little more, with no quarterback winning since 2018 when it went to Patrick Mahomes.

But just who will take home the honour this year? We at GiveMeSport have taken a stab at who we think will be seen as the best of the best on one side of the ball (and to make it somewhat fair, we’ve taken quarterbacks out of the equation):

5 Austin Ekeler, Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers

Someone who has perhaps gone under the radar somewhat in recent years despite some very impressive numbers both in the air and on the ground, but now that he has got Kellen Moore as the Offensive Coordinator, if his time with the Dallas Cowboys is anything to go by, then expect players like Ekeler to see even more of the ball and to see his numbers in both category shoot up.

4 Isiah Pacheco, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

Someone who burst onto the scene last year as a 7th-round rookie and will probably be getting even more work this year as tight end Travis Kelce enters the season age 33. Add to that the Chiefs not having the most ‘sexy’ weapons on the perimeter and a defense that could do with some work (so running the ball, chewing the clock and keeping them off the field will be key), and you have a star in the making with Pacheco.

3 Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year managed to pull the feat off with Zach Wilson at quarterback, and now he gets to work with Aaron Rodgers, who whilst he might favour the targets that he worked with at the Green Bay Packers like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, there is no way that he’ll be able to ignore Wilson’s talents. So expect him to get a little bit better in terms of numbers now that he has someone better throwing him the ball.

2 Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

This year is probably going to be a ‘now or never’ year for the Buffalo Bills after the last few years of disappointment, and with them likely to take some of the responsibility away from Josh Allen to keep him out of the running game for the good of his health, Diggs can expect a few more balls to go his way and that will give his already impressive numbers an even bigger boost.

1 Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

A man who showed last year that it doesn’t matter what team he’s on, he’s still going to be great in both the run game and the passing game, and that was despite being traded midseason and not having time to really get used to the Kyle Shanahan offense before he was thrown into games. Now that he’ll have a full preseason under his belt, and they have more time to work out how they’ll use him, don’t be surprised if he repeats his 2019 season by recording over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.