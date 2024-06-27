Highlights Dijak has announced his WWE contract expires on June 28.

In a social media post, he also revealed the company hadn't offered him a new deal.

As a result, he'll be leaving WWE.

WWE's Dijak has revealed that he will be the latest wrestler to leave the company as he posted on social media to let fans know that his contract runs out this week and he hasn't been offered a new deal. Over the last couple of weeks, the wrestling news headlines have been utterly dominated by information surrounding the contract status’ of various WWE stars. Of course, the most famous example is that of Drew McIntyre, whose saga lasted over a year before he committed to the company, but the future of other performers have also come into question.

Just recently, the company have had to re-negotiate terms with the likes of Chad Gable and even the current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, but most of those who have been approached by WWE to discuss their contract status have successfully ended their stay under Triple H and Nick Khan.

That is, however, until it came out that Ricochet’s WWE deal was quickly approaching its end after he signed a five-year contract back in 2019. Shortly after the news, an update emerged that the high-flyer had given his notice into the company regarding his intention to leave this summer, and we now have information regarding another star who is set to depart very shortly.

Dijak's Contract Expires on June 28

He shared on social media that he didn't get offered a new deal

Per his X account, Dijak has announced that he will be leaving WWE when his contract expires on June 28. Astonishingly, he noted that higher-ups in the company hadn’t even opened negotiations with him before informing him at the ‘11th hour’ that they weren’t planning to renew his terms before their expiry.

The decision is made all the more baffling when it’s remembered that Dijak was called up to the Monday Night Raw roster in the 2024 WWE Draft, which took place only two months ago, on April 26 and 29. At the time, it was theorised that the company could be calling up NXT talent without any real plan or direction, and the 37-year-old didn’t make a single appearance on WWE’s flagship show.

Interestingly, on his Raw call-up, Dijak revealed on his social media that he was slated to challenge for the NXT Championship due to the momentum he’d gathered on the brand. However, this was cut short due to the creative team wanting to add him to the Raw roster. According to the man himself, even as recently as the Stand And Deliver Premium Live Event the day of WrestleMania Saturday this year, executives told him he was ‘crushing it’ in his current role.

Dijak's Future is Unclear

He'll have plenty of offers

Of course, Dijak expressed frustration and disappointment at WWE’s decision to let his deal expire, but attention will now rightly turn to the future. Naturally, anyone who exits WWE will be linked with All Elite Wrestling, and this is absolutely an option for the former Retribution member. However, with Tony Khan already having a bloated roster, perhaps a trip to Japan would better suit Dijak or a run in TNA.

Regardless, after making himself available for interviews and bookings following his exit, the future looks bright for Dijak, and we wish him the best with whatever his next move turns out to be. As always, as more comes out about Dijak’s shock WWE exit and what’s next for him, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.