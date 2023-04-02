Former world title challenger Dillian Whyte was not impressed by Anthony Joshua's performance against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night and boy he wasn't afraid to say it, even in front of AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn and his close friend Tony Bellew.

The fight between the Brit and the American lasted 12 grueling rounds before the former was awarded with the victory via unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.

The victory ended a two-fight losing streak for Joshua, with both losses coming against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, but it wasn't as dominating as impressive as many would've liked, himself included.

Many fans, and AJ as well, hoped that he would produce a knockout performance as he looks to re-assert himself as a major force in the heavyweight division, but it didn't happen, and he had to settle for a points win instead.

What did Dillian Whyte say about Anthony Joshua's performance?

Whyte told DAZN: "I don’t think he looked particularly good tonight

"He seems a bit apprehensive, the right hand is still there and the boxing skills are still there, but the aggression is not there."

Whyte then reflected on his fight against the American last year when he too defeated Franklin.

"The difference is in the last two rounds I went after Franklin, he didn’t," Whyte claimed when comparing his performance against Franklin with Joshua's.

"I’ll always have a go, win, lose or draw, I’ll have a go."

What is next for Anthony Joshua?

Whyte could be Joshua's next opponent for his next fight that is scheduled in the summer this year.

Joshua and Whyte have produced a thrilling matchup in the past which saw the Brit defeat him in the seventh round and their rivalry is well documented, with The Body Snatcher desperate to have another go at his compatriot.

Promoter Hearn praised Joshua's work against Franklin, although suggested the Brit could have been more aggressive throughout the fight.

“I would like to see him be a bit more aggressive in there, but with what was on the line, very happy to be back in the summer with another big fight.

“They will think that he’s showing a few signs of weakness still. I thought he took some good shots, I thought his defense was good.

“Everyone expects him to steamroll Franklin, he’s a good fighter. I’m pleased that he got the 12 rounds. I think people will be up for fighting him as well."