Dillian Whyte has revealed a photo of the injury that forced him out of his planned bout with Joe Joyce in April - and it's easy to see why he won't be competing. The former world heavyweight title challenger was hoping to build on his three-fight winning streak since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in April 2022.

Following that setback, Whyte has victories over Jermaine Franklin and Christian Hammer, followed by an impressive showing against Ebenezer Tetteh in December. Instead, rather than testing himself against fellow Brit Joyce, the 36-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after a freak training accident in which he cut his finger to the bone.

In a recent interview with TalkSPORT breakfast, Whyte explained the story behind the injury, while an image of it was shown on-screen. Remarkably, despite the extensive damage to his finger, 'The Body Snatcher' claimed that he still wanted to fight.