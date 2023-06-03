Dillian Whyte was not messing around after Anthony Joshua's unlikely social media outburst.

Whyte and Joshua have a historic rivalry which stemmed from their 2015 meeting in the ring, that ended in defeat for the 'Body Snatcher'.

Despite the pair clashing even beyond the bell at points, they ended on good terms and even shook hands during a chance meeting in London last year.

At that point the pair agreed to do battle again in a rematch, with promoter Eddie Hearn now teasing that a showdown could be made this summer.

Joshua has linked up with new trainer Derrick James and will be looking to take the fight before any meeting with Deontay Wilder in December.

Joshua's outburst

'AJ' certainly had some bars to hand his British rival today on social media, after reports indicated that the pair were back in talks over a fight with an offer imminent.

He posted on an Instagram story: "I don't know about any talks to fight Dillian Whyte.

"Every day. AJ this, AJ that, AJ's hairlines going way back, but I'll still f*** your girl go retweet that."

Many believed this to be a rant designed by Joshua, but it is in fact paying homage to lyrics from rapper Stormzy.

His social media activity followed a Conor McGregor style sequence, as he promptly deleted the rant before adding: "AJ'S THIS AJ'S THAT AJ SAYS: F*** OFF."

Joshua has already cast aside his typically humble persona on one occasion by furiously tearing into haters after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

These kinds of outbursts were more common to Joshua of the past, particularly at a press conference for his collapsed fight with Jarrell Miller.

Whyte hits back at Joshua

After Joshua denied fresh fight talks were underway, Whyte stated his claim to a rematch in an explicit rant aimed at Joshua.

He tweeted: "How about you stop being a b**** and let’s make the fight. You f*****g weird guy.

"Always talking s*** tweeting stuff then deleting it. Be a man, you little b**** @anthonyjoshua."

Whyte has regularly pleaded with his rival to hand him a new opportunity, but it appears a fight could still be on the rocks.

Both fighters' last outing came against Jermaine Franklin with Whyte beating the American in December, before Joshua was victorious in April.

Another win for Joshua in a second meeting could put a damaging blow to Whyte's world title ambitions, and continue to restore momentum before a clash with the 'Bronze Bomber'.