Highlights Dillon Brooks felt scapegoated by the Memphis Grizzlies after their poor showing in the playoffs last season.

Despite a disappointing final season in Memphis, Brooks believes he is capable of better and has found a good fit with the Houston Rockets.

Brooks' performances have been crucial for the Rockets, and he is thriving with improved shooting percentages, helping the team to a 6-5 record.

Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks has been enjoying his time with the team in his first season, but decided to take one more look back on his six-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Talking to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Brooks explained how Memphis scapegoated him for their poor showing last season after suffering a first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“What I didn’t like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all. That’s what I didn’t appreciate. And then ultimately they’ll come to me on the low, as men, one-on-one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.”

Brooks touches on his disappointing final season in Memphis

In 73 games during the 2022-23 season, Brooks averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on a career-worst 39.6 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. This was compounded with his nightmarish display in the playoffs, putting up 10.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists on a shocking 31.2 percent shooting from the field and 23.8 percent from downtown.

After losing in six games to the Lakers in the first round, ending their season, the Grizzlies made the decision to let Brooks go, notably saying they wouldn't bring him back "under any circumstances."

“It wasn’t what I wanted,” Brooks said. “The whole season was not what I wanted. I feel like we did better when I was a focal point in that organization. They chose a different route. But I’m happy that through all the bulls--- I was able to get what I always deserved.”

Rockets embracing Brooks' playstyle

Knowing that he is more than capable of being better than what he displayed last year, Brooks decided to take his talents to Houston. He was fortunate enough that they were willing to have him, signing him to a lucrative four-year deal worth $86 million.

“We wanted veterans who had been through a lot,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “What I embrace may not [be] embraced at other places … I don't mind physicality and chirping and doing whatever on the court. You just need to back that up.”

Brooks is scoring 13.7 points in 11 games with the Rockets so far, but his effectiveness in making shots has improved wonderfully. He is shooting at an elite level, making 51.4 percent of his shots from the field and 51.2 percent from deep, which are both career-highs for the forward going through his seventh year in the league.

Dillon Brooks - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 13.7 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 1.9 Field goal % 51.4 3-point field goal % 51.2

His performances have proved to be crucial for the Rockets, who currently have a 6-5 record. This is good for seventh in the Western Conference, placing them in Play-In position if the postseason started today.

While he has moved on, Brooks said that his experience in Memphis helped him grow to be better as a player during the offseason.

“It prepared me for what I’m about to be this season,” Brooks stated. “Taking my game to a new level, my body, my mind to a new level. Cutting out the bulls--- and just hooping. I’ve got a team that wants me, that wants me to help them grow.”

Now that he got what he wanted to say about the end of his time in Memphis off his chest, Brooks can now completely look forward to how well the Rockets have done to start their campaign. After playing the Lakers on Sunday night, they will take on the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 20, Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 22, and Denver Nuggets on Nov. 24.

