The Houston Rockets spent a considerable amount of their salary cap on two free-agent signings in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in moves that they felt would bring veteran experience to a young locker room. However, after a poor showing from both of their new acquisitions in their pre-season debuts, NBA journalist Mark Medina argues that if the Rockets are to be successful this season, then both Brooks and VanVleet need to ‘be better’ and ‘live up to a higher standard’ going forward.

The Houston Rockets began their NBA off-season by making some additions to their team via the 2023 NBA Draft, as due to their poor 14th place finish in the Western Conference last season, they found themselves in the draft lottery. There they were awarded the fourth overall pick, selecting guard Amen Thompson from the Overtime Elite.

Furthermore, when Houston’s next pick (No. 20 overall) came around, Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, who in multiple mock drafts was considered to be a top-10 pick, fell into their laps after a notable draft slide amid concerns over his medical results, which Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported was “creating all sorts of worrying”. Since the conclusion of the summer league, though, Whitmore is now widely projected around the league to be one of the steals of the draft after picking up the summer league MVP award, while also putting to bed any concerns over his health.

Houston then looked to balance out their young roster by bringing in some much-needed veteran experience to the locker room to help take the team back to the Western Conference playoffs, in which they haven’t featured in since 2020, per Champs or Chumps. Their first free-agency move was to offer a max contract worth in the region of three-years, $130 million to former undrafted guard, Fred VanVleet, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, before going on to bring in former Memphis Grizzlies SG/SF, Dillon Brooks, on a four-year, $80 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal.

The Rockets now hope that their two free-agency acquisitions can showcase their experience and impact a team that is looking to take a monumental stride forward this season in order to place themselves back into playoff contention among a Western Conference that boasts a plethora of tough competition. Whether VanVleet, and Brooks in particular, are the leaders that can help carry this team to the next level, though, remains to be seen.

Medina – ‘Question marks’ over Brooks being a ‘model teammate’

Medina was shocked about VanVleet’s poor outing in his debut game where he shot only 3-for-11 from the field as he is usually seen to be ‘pretty consistent’. However, Brooks’ ejection after four minutes into his debut didn’t come as much as a surprise, with the esteemed journalist already having questions over whether the 27-year-old could be a model teammate for younger players based on his past actions in the league.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I was surprised, because Fred VanVleet is an ultimate pro, he's pretty consistent. I did have some questions about Dillon Brooks being a model teammate for younger players, when he struggled himself with setting the right example during the playoffs last season in Memphis. But they have to live up to that higher standard because they're around younger players. It's much different to have those kind of moments when you're around a veteran laden team or team expected to win a championship. But when you have a young core that's trying to reach that next level, and not just being a lottery team once again, and be a team that can seriously compete for playoffs. They have got to be better than that. But thankfully, they have plenty of basketball ahead of them to do that, and it's just a preseason game.”

How the team performed last season

The Rockets haven’t just brought in veteran locker room experience this off-season. They also made changes within the coaching staff, relieving Stephen Silas of his duties after three seasons with the team, and bringing in former Boston Celtics head-coach Ime Udoka, who spent last season on the side-lines as a result of a league suspension that led to him being dismissed from his role, to take over in his place.

NBA statistics – Houston Rockets record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .268 111.4 119.3 -7.9 League Ranking T-29th 27th 29th 28th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Now the aim for Udoka is to help Houston climb back up the rankings in the Western Conference after finishing in the bottom five of the league in almost every team category, while also finishing with a measly record of 22-60, tied for the second-worst in the league. According to Basketball Reference, the Rockets finished third-worst in the league for points scored, averaging 110.7 per game, and opposition points conceded, 118.6, while also ranking dead last in assists with only 22.4 per game.

With a new coach at the helm, two established veteran additions, and some up-and-coming rookie talent, the only direction in which the Houston Rockets are heading next season is upwards, and there is a lot in which they can be optimistic about. After all, it can’t possibly get any worse.