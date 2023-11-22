Highlights Dillon Brooks criticized his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, indicating that they lack confidence.

Brooks is thriving with the Houston Rockets, averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game and shooting over 50 percent from the field and from deep.

The Rockets have exceeded expectations and have a strong defensive presence, unlike the struggling Grizzlies.

To recount the journey that Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks has been on over the last sixth or so months is to tell a tale of incredible extremes. Given the way in which he conducts himself on the court — as well as in the press room — though, "extreme" feels very on-brand for a chronicling of Brooks' hardwood exploits.

After calling LeBron James "old" and then promptly getting dominated by the superstar during the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round ousting of the Memphis Grizzlies last spring, it was clear that Brooks wasn't long for Beale Street. In fact, jokes about Brooks having to go to China for his next payday became a regular occurrence.

Flash forward to now, however, and Brooks has a ragtag Rockets team defying expectations. As for his former team, well, let's just say that it has been a tough time and Brooks has no qualms about speaking his truth on the matter.

Brooks sounds off on what he believes the Grizzlies are missing

The 6-6 Rockets will play host to the 3-10 Grizzlies at Toyota Center on Wednesday, an event that marks the first time Brooks will square off with his former squad. Asked what was going on with the Grizzlies amid their slow start, Brooks opined that it was all about their confidence, or rather, an apparent lack of it.

“You can see now they have no swagger,” Brooks said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Brooks is playing some of his best basketball since entering the Association back in 2017. Over his first 12 appearances in Houston, the 27-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He's also shooting more efficiently than ever, connecting on 50.8 percent of his attempts from the field overall and an even 50.0 percent from three-point range.

And his Rockets are doing things few would have anticipated before the season began. Heading into Wednesday night's games, Houston ranks sixth league-wide in defensive rating (109.5), fifth in defensive field goal percentage (45.4) and third in defensive three-point percentage (33.6). As Brooks sees it, his new team simply has that which his old one lacks.

“We have swagger. We have an identity we’re building. Each and every game, we show it more and more. That’s what I want for my guys. That’s what I want for each and every guy on the floor: to play their best basketball.”

Grizzlies have been gobsmacked by injuries and Ja Morant's suspension

Regardless of what may or may not be happening with the Grizzlies' swagger, even Brooks can't deny that the club has been fighting with an arm tied behind its proverbial back in 2023-24. From the outset of the campaign, it was clear that there would be a struggle to make up for the loss of All-Star floor general Ja Morant, who is in the midst of a 25-game suspension.

Furthermore, some of the players who the Grizzlies have most counted on to help carry the load when Morant has been out in recent years are no longer there, i.e. Brooks and former backup point-man Tyus Jones. Then there's a particularly brutal injury situation to account for.

Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-24 Pts/100 Poss. eFG% Net Home 106.3 50.0 -6.6 Road 109.0 50.9 -4.4

For his part, Steven Adams has been ruled out for the year due to his PCL injury. And fellow big man Brandon Clarke will miss, at the absolute least, a sizable portion of the campaign thanks to a torn Achilles.

More recently, it was revealed that Brooks' replacement, Marcus Smart, would miss three-to-five weeks with a sprained left foot, sharpshooter Luke Kennard would be out of commission for at least two weeks with a left knee bone bruise, while forward Xavier Tillman is week-to-week with a left knee injury of his own.

Given the sheer loss of manpower there, it's really no wonder that the Grizz aren't strolling into opposing arenas with their swag on each night.

