Dillon Danis accused KSI of faking an illness so that he had an excuse to withdraw from their crossover boxing fight planned for Saturday, the 29th of March at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The fight would have topped a Misfits card and would likely have been one of the organization's most successful shows. However, with approximately a week until fight night, KSI posted on Instagram that he would not be able to make it to the event, citing illness. On the night he was supposed to fight, though, KSI was seen on video at a concert. Danis argues that if he was well enough to party, he'd have been well enough to box.

Danis then scorched the Earth on X, formerly Twitter.

Dillon Danis Accused KSI of Faking Illness

Danis alleged KSI used a phony illness as cover to get out of fighting him