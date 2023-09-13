Highlights Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have engaged in a bitter rivalry leading up to their boxing fight, with Danis crossing the line by targeting Paul's fiancée.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been involved in an extremely heated build-up for their boxing fight on the latest Misfits Boxing card headlined by KSI's grudge match with Tommy Fury. And as if the stakes couldn't get any higher, the pair have now elected to raise the stakes further by agreeing to a pre-fight bet which involves a significant sacrifice from both parties.

Paul will be looking to settle this bitter rivalry in the ring, which has escalated online given his opponent's relentless trash talking involving his fiancée Nina Agdal. It will be a huge moment for Paul who is looking to get his first boxing win under his belt against Danis, who has yet to compete in the squared circle, but will be hoping to take his MMA skills over under the stewardship of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul leaks private Dillon Danis messages

A rivalry between the pair had begun on social media with Danis taking aim at both Paul's brother Jake and his fiancée Agdal by posting a series of photos of her stood with other men including actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Many considered this to cross the line, and it prompted a series of prank responses from Paul as the trash talk reached peak level.

In an attempt to belittle his rival, who previously pulled out of a scheduled boxing showdown with KSI, Paul decided to leak some private messages with Misfits Boxing chief Mams Taylor on the negotiated rules of the fight. He revealed in a conversation with Taylor that Danis had failed to agree to an eight round contest, and it has since been revealed that the pair will duel over six rounds. Fans have questioned whether Danis will show at all, but he has already had more involvement in the pre-fight build-up.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis clash at press conference

The pair were caught up in a hugely hostile and chaotic launch press event, in which the pair were sat at the opposite ends of a lengthy table. Paul was sat with KSI and Danis on the side of Tommy Fury who twice stood up and threatened to confront the other side before the camps were separated by security. With anger nearly hitting its peak, 'The Maverick' spent a whopping $7,000 on a birthday gift for his rival in the shape of a custom-made cake.

Paul showed it off as a picture of Danis being left knocked out on the canvas as he has predicted, before he began throwing the cake which sparked a frenzy from John Fury. Danis then clashed with KSI after throwing objects the other way and the pair were prevented from having a likely riotous face-off due to the tensions having simmered over and reached boiling point.

Boxing debut 2018 v KSI Rounds boxed 20 Record 0-1-2 KO ratio 0% Next fight Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul agree bet on boxing fight

If things were getting awkward between the pair after their heated interactions so far, things took a much darker turn in the face-off that has now been released in full. The pair were sat down and traded regular insults in a lengthy video, which include once again regular threats and jibes aimed at Paul's fiancee Agdal who is set to be in attendance on the night.

However, in a recent part of the video that was released the pair agreed to a high-stakes wager which will set each other back a significant amount of reputational damage. Firstly, Paul suggested that Danis should bet his entire purse on the result with the MMA fighter extremely confident of picking up the win. It was then countered by Danis incredibly who had a plan to feature in the wedding of Paul and his fiancee Agdal.

WATCH: Logan Paul and Dillon Danis agree to pre-fight bet

Danis suggested that he would like to be the best man at Paul's wedding with Agdal and welcome the bride, to which Paul agreed as part of the bet providing he received the full purse of his rival in return if he won. A handshake failed to come to fruition in the final stages of the face-off, but Paul had promised to produce a contract to seal the bet.