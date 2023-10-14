Highlights Dillon Danis sought advice from Tommy Fury on his boxing technique just days before his fight with Logan Paul, raising doubts about his preparedness.

Danis appeared unsure about the rules of boxing and wanted assurance that his technique was legal, showing his lack of confidence in his own skills.

This interaction with Fury, along with previous sparring footage and lack of preparation, has fans concerned about Danis' boxing ability and chances of victory against Paul.

Dillon Danis was filmed asking Tommy Fury for advice on his technique before his final press conference with Logan Paul on Thursday afternoon, just two days before their fight this evening, leaving fans in hysterics about his chances of causing an upset.

Danis and Paul are set to fight on the undercard of Tommy Fury vs Paul's Prime business partner KSI tonight in Manchester, but it seems that even up to fight week, the former MMA champion wasn't totally convinced about his own technique, especially when it comes to the jab.

The MMA fighter was seemingly unsure on knowing the rules of boxing as he turned to Fury in somewhat of desperation in gaining his assurance that what he was doing was legal and that he wouldn't be punished by officials come fight night. It's certainly not the best of looks for someone who is set for their first boxing match just a few days later, especially after the amount of trash talking Danis has done in the build up to the fight.

What did Dillon Danis ask Tommy Fury?

Danis initiated the conversation with Fury as he asked: "I have a stance like this, sometimes I do this, is that legal?"

"Yeah, Tyson does it all the time," Fury replied.

"I throw it like this, you can keep your elbow up right? You just can't keep it like this," Danis again asked before Fury reassured the MMA fighter that his boxing technique was all legal.

Fury replied: "You can do whatever you want, as long as it's here [the groin] and up."

During the week building up to Saturday’s showdown fights, Fury and Danis have formed an unlikely friendship, possibly because of their shared views that they are both the true fighters or their mutual dislike of the Paul brothers and KSI. Danis was also seen laughing and joking with Tommy's dad and boxing coach John Fury at the press conference as both men were fired up and had plenty to say to both Logan Paul and KSI.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Will Dillon Danis beat Logan Paul?

Many people had previously expressed concerns about Danis' boxing ability after sparring footage emerged which didn't give fans a lot of confidence in his abilities. Danis isn't known for his striking ability, even in MMA, with his jiu-jitsu and submission technique his main attribute and weapon for both his wins in Bellator.

One fan wrote on X: "Dillon Danis is finished he’s asking Tommy Fury how to jab two days before the fight."

The Bellator fighter also previously pulled out of a fight with KSI just a few days before their scheduled bout, citing a lack of preparation as the reason which further enhances the argument that Danis isn't taking the fight or training as serious as he could have. An apparent lack of boxing coaching for Danis in the camp leading up to Saturday night's fight is also a reason for concern.

All these factors have got fans worried for the American, with continuous questions to his preparation for the fight being brought up, and this footage only intensifies those worries. However, the time for talking is almost over as the moment of truth for all the fighters is nearing, as is a possible end to the fierce and personal rivalries after what is set to be a fascinating night of boxing.