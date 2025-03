MMA fighter Dillon Danis has received backlash from fans after posting a picture of Logan Paul and KSI on his X feed.

The picture, taken at Saturday’s Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium, shows Paul and KSI standing side-by-side with their silver medals after their team was defeated by YouTube Allstars on penalties, and the size difference between the pair simply could not go unnoticed, and the former Bellator fighter was just one to notice it.