Dillon Danis has been making the headlines for all sorts of reasons ahead of his boxing debut against Logan Paul this weekend, and it was no different at the open workout. The notorious troll, who has previously fought in MMA, is looking to settle his bitter rivalry with 'The Maverick' in the chief support fight on the KSI v Tommy Fury Misfits Boxing event.

Under heavy scrutiny after failing to show up to previous fights, Danis is actually in attendance on fight week so far and has been in top form trying to engage in any verbal battles possible either on social media or during interviews. Despite having been kept away from his opponent so far, Danis has made his name in other ways which include today's incredible MMA stunt involving OnlyFans and Misfits Boxing star Elle Brooke.

Why did Dillon Danis choose to fight Logan Paul?

Danis has been caught up in rivalries with a whole host of influencers including his first coming up against Paul's brother Jake Paul as the pair took part in huge social media beef and even attacked each other face-to-face. Negotiations for a boxing fight took place after a number of incidents, such as Paul's famous water balloon drive-by attack, but each time the MMA competitor was deemed unable to fight.

It looked as if Conor McGregor's teammate would take on KSI with the event fully announced earlier this year, but it fell at the first hurdle after Danis was withdrawn citing reasons of being unprepared and overweight. Since then, the 30-year-old has been given another chance to prove his credentials having inked on the dotted line to face Logan Paul.

He has since declared that this was part of a trolling masterplan all along having decided that a fight with one of the Paul siblings was infinitely bigger than any showdown with 'The Nightmare'. In truth there had been big interest in a fight with KSI, with fans brought into the rivalry by a huge brawl which saw Danis cover KSI in coffee.

Dillon Danis' crazy antics in open workout

Danis completely threw the entire crowd and media at yesterday's open workout who expected to take a view of his boxing skills for the first time, as he instead formed a bizarre routine involving Jiu-Jitsu, MMA training and finished with a WWE move. His final swanton from the top rope proved to be a mocking gesture towards WWE contracted Paul who also even found it funny, but it left us no further as to solving the mystery of Danis in the boxing ring.

Video: Dillon Danis' stunt that nearly went wrong

Danis was filmed taking part in media duties after the workout where he was confronted by OnlyFans star Elle Brooke who was working as part of the media. She interviewed him before being asked to be 'choked out' by the MMA fighter who has pedigree and experience in the skill having worked on submissions in his training for the cage.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Things quickly turned scary as Brooke was seen to be fading in the choke hold before passing out and dropping to the floor to the concern of Dillon Danis and others who rushed into help. However surprisingly she quickly bounced back up just minutes after fainting and had a positive reaction suggesting that the feeling was 'better than drugs'.