Highlights Dillon Danis showcases his slim and less defined physique compared to Logan Paul's heavy and muscular build ahead of their boxing match.

Concerns arise that Paul's heavy build may cause him to tire out early in the fight, but his big arms could give him a better chance of knocking out his opponent.

Despite Danis' accusations about Paul's physique and reputation for pulling out of fights, a fighter's physique isn't always the determining factor in boxing, as shown by Tyson Fury.

A week out from his highly anticipated boxing debut against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has showcased his fighting physique and the difference to that of Paul's is there for everyone to see.

Conor McGregor's long-time training partner uploaded a comparison of the pair's physiques to social media, where the MMA fighter can be seen flexing his abs after an apparent training session. Compared to Danis' slimmer, less defined build ahead of the fight, Paul's physique in his last contest against legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather in 2021 consisted of a considerable amount more muscle mass around his arms and the top of his body.

There is a concern that Paul's heavy build could be a hindrance in the fight, making him gas out early, which Danis himself highlighted in their face to face. But in equal measure, Paul should have a better chance of knocking out his opponent, with his big, heavy arms creating a greater punching force.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

While Danis appears to be in competitive fighting shape, it was the caption that garnered the majority of fans attention, reading: "All Natural vs. Juicehead: October 14th."

Dillon Danis making accusations about Logan Paul's physique

This isn't the first time Danis has accused Paul of taking performance enhancing drugs of any kind, previously taking jabs at the YouTube superstar on previous social media posts, as the MMA fighter previously replied to one of Paul's posts: "It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass - you'll gas in that ring."

However, it isn't always the case in boxing that the bigger guy always beats the smaller man, with Oleksandr Usyk's two victories over Anthony Joshua a perfect example of that. Danis could look to replicate the Ukrainian's style of fighting - to a lower degree of skill - with his thinner physique to that of Paul's possibly allowing him to move around the ring and in and out of pockets more quickly.

Read more: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: The physique difference is seriously insane

The post has already racked up 1.5 million views since it was uploaded to X - previously known as Twitter - five hours ago. Danis' provocative post has also garnered a fair amount of comments, with one fan commenting: "You ain't gonna fight him. All talk as always."

Image: Dillon Danis' physique compared to Logan Paul's

Many fans and fight pundits have been continuously cautious about whether Danis will actually make that ring walk at the AO Arena in Manchester in just over a week's time after gaining himself a reputation of pulling out of fights.

Most recently, Danis previously pulled out of his scheduled bout against Paul's Prime partner KSI on the 14th of January, claiming he was unprepared and that there was a weight issue. KSI also fights on the 'Prime Card' in Manchester next week when he faces off against Tommy Fury - who beat Logan's younger brother and KSI's long-time rival Jake Paul earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

Although aesthetically Paul does look far superior in his fight against Floyd Mayweather than Danis does now, Tyson Fury has taught us that a fighter's physique is not always everything in boxing.