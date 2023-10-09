Highlights Dillon Danis taunts KSI by destroying an Arsenal shirt, taking a shot at his famous support for the club. This move is sure to anger Arsenal fans.

Danis portrays himself as a heel perfectly, channelling WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. His disgusting act is almost certain to cause controversy.

Love him or hate him, Danis has successfully sold his fight with Logan Paul and has gained new haters. It remains to be seen if he will be taught a lesson in the ring.

Dillon Danis has shared footage on social media of him appearing to urinate on an Arsenal football shirt as he prepares to box KSI's business partner, Logan Paul. The cage fighter will take on the famous influencer in a boxing match on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury later this week, and he couldn't resist an opportunity to poke fun at the Englishman.

KSI is a well-known Arsenal fan and has been very vocal in his support for the club over the years. Danis was supposed to fight the influencer in his boxing debut, but eventually pulled out and is now facing Paul instead. Still, he used KSI's Arsenal fandom to his advantage and decided to take a shot at him with the video he uploaded to his social media. The Bellator star has never tasted defeat in MMA but will be making his boxing debut against Paul on Saturday.

Paul's business partnership with KSI has been highly publicised, with the pair launching Prime, one of the fastest-growing energy drinks in the world. During one of the former's WWE appearances, the latter showed up in support, and it's been pretty clear that they are clearly quite close these days, despite a checkered past. That's what led Danis to target KSI and he did so in wild fashion.

What did Dillon Danis do to an Arsenal shirt?

In a video Danis uploaded to his social media, he revealed he was holding an Arsenal shirt and the caption implied he was in support of the team. Once it started, though, it was pretty clear what direction things would be heading in. The fighter said: "Sup, KSI. I heard you like Arsenal, so I got you a little gift."

He then proceeded to place the Gunners shirt onto the ground before turning around and appearing to urinate all over it. If you listen carefully, it's fairly clear he's actually using a bottle to squirt water onto it. Still, the move is a shocking one that will almost certainly cause the club's fanbase to go into uproar. If Arsenal fans didn't really take a side throughout the war of words between Danis and Paul, they certainly will have done now.

The fighter, who was sporting a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt in the video, is channelling the WWE Hall of Famer and portraying himself as a heel perfectly. There's nothing quite as effective at angering thousands of people all at once than disrespecting the football club they adore and the shirt they love. Pretending to do so in such a disgusting fashion is effective to say the least.

Look at footage of the moment below.

Shocking, right? You've got to give it to Danis, though, whether you love him or hate him, and we're sure he's just gained a whole new group of haters, he's done a strong job selling his fight with Paul and has regularly made headlines for his actions in the buildup to the fight. There will be many tuning in on Saturday in hopes of seeing him being taught a lesson by his opponent, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case or not.

Below is a table of Dillon Danis' entire MMA career so far. Check it out.