Dillon Danis continued to embarrass himself last night in Manchester as he failed at a takedown attempt midway through his BOXING fight with Logan Paul.

Unsurprisingly, Paul inflicted a one-way beat down of Danis for six rounds, controlling the fight throughout while the former MMA champion barely threw a punch of his own the entire fight. He was basically happy as long as he wasn't getting knocked out, with no interest at all in actually winning the fight.

The bout ultimately ended in an embarrassing fashion with Danis being disqualified after a brawl broke out seconds before the final bell as he tried to pull off a guillotine choke. To Paul's credit, he managed to evade it before missing the MMA fighter with a hammer fist of his own while Danis was on the mat on his back, with security entering the ring to separate the two fighters.

Video: The final brawl between Logan Paul & Dillon Danis

Before that, Danis attempted another MMA move on Paul as he wrapped his hands around the Ohio man's waist in an attempt to take him down. Despite his background in mixed martial arts, and Paul's lack of experience in the discipline, Danis still couldn't take his opponent down, creating arguably the most embarrassing moment of the fight for Danis. The two were eventually separated and the onslaught from Paul continued.

The takedown attempt nearly had security entering the ring, with Paul's team cautious of him trying a jiu-jitsu move. The Maverick even recruited Danis' long-time rival Gordon Ryan in the anticipation of it.

“He’s supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened?” Paul said after the fight. “Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do the guillotine, I’m sorry I missed that hammer fist. Oh, that would have been good. I’m sorry it ended that way. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being.”

Video: Dillon Danis' failed takedown attempt vs Logan Paul

Danis' antics, and a lack of punch output, showed the Bellator fighter was more interested in taunting Paul rather than fighting him. He was also continuous in talking to his opponent throughout the fight. The divisive fighter even lay on the ground, mimicking a guard position in MMA, in an attempt to rustle the feathers of Logan Paul even more. The move was greeted by heavy boos from the Manchester crowd who weren't impressed with the fight in general.

In truth, the fight was disappointing, with Danis reluctant on throwing a punch for the majority of the fight and Paul's inability in being able to land any sort of serious shot or combination on the 2-0 MMA fighter to get the stoppage he promised. There was always a slight concern that Danis might have attempted something like this considering the animosity and hatred that had built up in the build up to the fight, also factoring in Danis' apparent lack of preparation for the fight.

In fairness to Danis, he did manage to stay on his feet and didn't look to be in any serious trouble throughout the fight in terms of being stopped, but that's really the only credit his performance deserves.

His lack of aggression in taking the fight to Paul was particularly disappointing for the crowd in attendance and watching on pay-per-view, but not especially surprising given it was his first professional boxing fight.