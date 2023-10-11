Highlights Dillon Danis withdrew from his fight against KSI because he believes the real fight was always against the Paul brothers, calling them out and igniting a back and forth rivalry.

Danis and Logan Paul have engaged in heated social media exchanges and even made a bet, with Danis willing to stake his entire purse and asking to be the best man at Paul's wedding if he wins.

During his open workout, Danis hilariously had some mind games up his sleeve with his sparring partner.

Dillon Danis is notorious for having fun and trolling throughout his short fighting career, and the epitomy of this has come at his open workout ahead of his boxing debut against Logan Paul. The social media star has fought in MMA and trained with Conor McGregor throughout his career while sporadically competing under promotion Bellator as he eyes a fighting future.

He has made it his mission to take down the Paul brothers, Logan Paul and Jake Paul, in the influencer space, and it will see him challenge 'The Maverick' on the latest instalment of Misfits Boxing in Manchester this weekend. Today fans were given a chance to get their first glimpses of the stars on the pads, but in truly crazy fashion Danis decided to do his own thing with references instead to MMA and WWE.

Dillon Danis explains why he took Logan Paul fight

Danis was first expected to face KSI in his squared circle debut earlier in the year, after the pair talked up themselves into a huge rivalry which was set to finally be settled. However, on extremely short notice, Danis withdrew without an official reason given despite his rival's manager suggesting he was unprepared and overweight.

However, in a recent interview, Dillon Danis revealed that it was because of a certain upcoming opponent that he decided to abandon his plans and explore new avenues.

He revealed during an appearance on the MMA Hour: “The KSI fight was never the fight. It was always against the Pauls. Like no one cared about the KSI fight. He’s a nobody. He’s not a fighter. It was always just a back and forth issue between me and the Pauls. So, this is the real fight. And look how much build-up this one has."

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's fight bet

Danis and Paul have simply just gone at it since the fight was announced particularly on social media, with the former targeting the latter's fiancee Nina Agdal. Lines have been crossed and arguments have been frequent, which continued when the pair were brought together at the pre-fight face-off show hosted by the broadcaster.

During this, as accustomed in influencer boxing in the present day the pair agreed to a bet in which Danis decided he would be willing to stake his entire purse. In return, he asked for the opportunity to be the best man at Paul's wedding which surprisingly 'The Maverick' agreed to which signals the confidence he will enter the bout with.

Dillon Danis' puts on a show during fight week

The 30-year-old took to the ring in Manchester in DAZN's secret location and gave fans a glimpse of what was to be expected in his boxing debut, or what we thought we could expect. In reality, he brought in a sparring partner and began wrestling and grappling around the floor as if in an MMA fight while using Jiu-Jitsu.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

This process continued for several minutes as gasps and laughter filled the room, although it wasn't really a surprise given his status as a notorious troll. Then the funny moment came, as he looked to mock his rival once again who has tied down a contract with the WWE.

Danis rolled his partner on to the floor before climbing the top rope as if Jeff Hardy in his prime readying for a Swanton bomb, and dived off onto the chest of his rival into a frog splash. Even Paul enjoyed his rival's jovial jab and responded to it on social media in light relief before the battle.