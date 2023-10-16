Highlights Dillon Danis has challenged Jake Paul to a fight, saying if Paul knocks him out, he'll retire forever. He's also offered $2k to anyone who likes the post.

Danis and Logan Paul's fight ended in disqualification, with security guards stepping in. The build up was filled with trash talking, particularly targeting Paul's fiancée.

Users online have mocked Danis' challenge, calling him a keyboard warrior. Community notes have also questioned his credibility in paying followers.

Dillon Danis has seemingly challenged Jake Paul to a fight on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as he said to the YouTuber “your brother fights like a b**** if you knock me out I’ll retire forever,” going on to say he would give everyone who liked the post “2k.”

Danis is referencing his fight with Logan Paul, the older brother of YouTuber-boxer Jake. Danis and Paul fought on Saturday night at the AO Manchester Arena which saw Paul defeat Danis by disqualification as the fight culminated with security guards having to enter the ring in the final round bringing the bout to an absurd end.

The build up to the fight had been dominated by trash talking, with Danis specifically targeting Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal, who has filed for a temporary restraining order against the MMA fighter. The pre-fight press conferences had been heated, and ultimately the fight ended up being the same.

Dillon Danis challenges Jake Paul to fight

Danis’ challenge to Jake has been mocked by users online posting memes under the original post. One user said: “Boxing ain’t your field luh bruh, continue being a keyboard warrior,” with another saying: “The Pauls officially own you.”

Many users also commented on the community notes, a feature which adds context or verifies claims made in posts. Under Danis’ post, the community notes says: “Dillon Danis often offers to give large sums of money to those who interact with his tweets. There is no evidence that he has ever paid a follower for liking or retweeting one of his tweets.”

Many followers commented that Danis is a keyboard warrior, commenting that he could not back it up in real life, calling him a “keyboard champion.” After his brother was finished fighting and the security staff had broken up the two men, Jake Paul, who was in attendance in Manchester, said online that Danis “talked so much s*** and is one of the worst fighters I’ve ever seen.”

Paul is one of the more successful YouTuber-turned-boxers in the crossover boxing scene. He recently suffered a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, the only fight he has lost so far with seven wins to his name.

Paul is yet to respond to Danis’ challenge, but was seen mocking the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight online, posting videos and comments mocking the quality of KSI’s skills. One user said that KSI was “trash,” to which Paul responded, “but bro he’s really good at star jumps!” referencing commentary that suggested KSI was jumping around in the ring instead of throwing punches.

What next for Dillon Danis?

While we could get a match up between Danis and Paul, the former jiu-jitsu champion teased at what he wanted to do next as he tweeted on Sunday: “UFC next.” The American may have a route into UFC as he is well known as the former teammate of UFC legend Conor McGregor. The Irishman even tweeted his support of Danis after the fight saying the “world is excited for what’s next.”

It remains to be seen if Paul will take up Danis’ challenge, but it seems the loss on Saturday has not made him want to hang up his gloves just yet.