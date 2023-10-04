Highlights Dillon Danis is set to make his squared circle debut against Logan Paul after withdrawing from a fight with KSI this year.

Danis has been training with Conor McGregor's team, but has no chief trainer, as he looks to settle his rivalry with Paul.

Dillon Danis has become notorious for being a troll in the combat sports world, and his status was secured last year after he withdrew from a boxing fight with KSI earlier this year after vowing to settle their rivalry. However, things are different now and Danis is just days away from making his squared circle debut when he takes on fellow rival and YouTuber Logan Paul in Manchester on October 14.

Danis has this time been working hard in a training camp with UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his team, despite admitting he doesn't have a chief trainer as he looks to settle his rivalry with Paul once and for all. Many have questioned frequently if he will turn up to the fight at all next weekend, but Danis has reassured fans there is a real reason behind his withdrawal from competing against KSI.

Danis has been training for his showdown with Paul where he will lace up a set of boxing gloves for the first time making the switch from his usual expertise in MMA. The American star has fought in the cage under promotion Bellator but has never fought in the squared circle, and his rival Paul has far more experience having shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Footage has emerged of the fighter working the pads in the ring before his fight in a short clip, which many have reacted too and seen his lack of defence as a weakness. Striking in MMA is vastly different and it remains to be seen if it will translate in a different sport, but fans have certainly made Paul the overwhelming favourite to win the event.

Dillon Danis' cancelled fight with KSI

Danis was set to face KSI in January this year after the pair had finally agreed to a showdown following months of trash talk online, which stemmed from the American's previous involvement with Jake Paul. The pair first came face-to-face at a previous press conference, at which the pair were involved in a brawl and 'The Nightmare' was hit by a coffee in a furious melee.

This raised the appetite for the event with Danis, but fans were not sure if it would happen, and they were later proven right. Despite official confirmations being announced by Misfits Boxing, the fight was pulled at short notice with KSI left seething and forced to find a replacement opponent in the shape of FaZe Temperrr who he knocked out in quick fashion.

Dillon Danis gives real reasons for KSI withdrawal

Many have always wondered exactly why Danis pulled out of the event given an official reason wasn't initially given, with KSI simply vowing to never give the fighter an opportunity again. However, fast-forward and a fight under the Misfits Boxing champion's banner has been organised, with fans fearing the exact same thing against a new foe.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

It was then revealed that Danis was in fact not prepared for his boxing debut and had weight issues which would prevent him from competing to his maximum ability. But this is something that Danis has since moved to deny giving an alternative description from his perspective which involved the identification of alternative targets.

He said during a heated interview on the MMA Hour: “The KSI fight was never the fight. It was always against the Pauls. Like no one cared about the KSI fight. He’s a nobody. He’s not a fighter. It was always just a back and forth issue between me and the Pauls. So, this is the real fight.” And look how much build-up this one has. You know I built this whole card by myself really.”

