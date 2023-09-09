Highlights Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to have an intense and personal bout on the 14th of October in Manchester, co-main event to KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Danis, known for online trolling, seemed off his game during a face-to-face meeting, stumbling over his words and getting mocked by Paul.

The personal beef between Paul and Danis is escalating, with Danis facing a restraining order from Nina Agdal and leaked DMs causing further controversy.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to clash on the 14th of October in Manchester as the co-main event to KSI vs Tommy Fury, and it is shaping up to be a really intense and personal bout.

Since the fight was announced in August, each man has been determined to rile the other one up, no matter the cost, and things didn't exactly simmer down at a face-to-face meeting between the pair.

Danis, known as 'El Jefe', is normally known as something of a master when it comes to online trolling, but on the evidence of a video released on Paul's X account, formerly known as Twitter, of course, it seems that Danis is not exactly in the best of form as the fight date draws near.

Dillon Danis stumbles during face-to-face

When it came to the mandatory DAZN face-to-face held in promotion for the encounter, Paul and KSI initially trolled Danis for failing to show up, claiming he "locked himself in his room." However, it seems he did eventually show, but the MMA fighter is probably regretting that decision.

The 22-second clip shows Danis frequently stumbling over his words to the point that Paul goes on to suggest it sounds like he has “Conor McGregor’s nuts” in his mouth.

Paul went on to comment that 'it was painful watching you struggle through these sentences' and 'someone should fetch you a glass of water.'

In the video, Danis is clearly struggling to put his words together, suggesting that maybe he can't handle it as well in-person as how he likes to dish it out online.

The personal beef between Dillon Danis & Logan Paul

Between Paul and Danis, things are getting increasingly personal. Prior to the sit-down, Danis had delivered a non-stop stream of insults lobbed at Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal. So much so that the Danish swimsuit model filed for a restraining order against him after he had harassed her online more than 250 times, allegedly sharing sexually explicit photos of her from a romantic encounter more than a decade ago.

Now, she has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order ahead of a court hearing in New Jersey for the case on the 12th of September - with an injunction also granted against Danis from posting any content about her that was 'obtained without consent' or that are 'sexually explicit photographs' of her.

After posting the footage of him smoking Danis at the sit-down, Paul followed up, also on his X account, by posting a photo of DMs allegedly from one of Danis’ recent hookups, though, he himself seems less convinced. The photo does have the name of the sender blacked out, but it says: "Well, I met up with Dillon the night of the fight press conference in London, we had a threesome but the whole time he was scared and paranoid that Logan had sent us to f*** with him. He's trying to play it cool, but terrified of Logan."

It is unclear whether the leaked DMs are real or fake at this point, but Danis didn't seem to fazed by it. He shared the screenshot to his own X account, and wrote: “[What the f***] is this? I actually laughed out loud.”

The fight between Paul and Danis is a part of the 14th of October card headlined by Tommy Fury's fight with KSI. It can be seen live on DAZN. You won't watch to miss it!