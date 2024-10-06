Dimitar Berbatov offered a brutal assessment of Manchester United's goalless draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, stating that players should be 'ashamed' of their performances on the road. Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the drab Premier League affair, with chances proving to be a premium for each side.

United's best effort of the afternoon came from a Bruno Fernandes free-kick, which clattered against the crossbar in the second half. Villa also had chances to win it, most notably when the ball fell to Jaden Philogene inside the penalty area. However, his shot was blocked by Diogo Dalot.

Although the visitors might have been content with a point at Villa Park, given how well Unai Emery's side have performed, they left a lot to be desired when going forward. And Berbatov made his thoughts clear after the game, saying that every player should have paid attention to the performance of veteran Jonny Evans.

Berbatov Unhappy with Man Utd's Performance

Former striker called on players to elevate their performances

Appearing on Sky Sports' punditry team for the match, Berbatov was asked about United's performance overall after Evans was named Man of the Match for his solid display in defence. And while he said that the Northern Irishman was deserving of the award, he said that the rest of the team should be ashamed that the 36-year-old was the best player on the pitch.

"I'm trying to find the right words here," he said. "Everybody on the pitch today should be ashamed because Jonny Evans, credit to him, he's 36, he's Man of the Match.

"Everybody angry at him should take notice and next time do better."

The Bulgarian didn't stop there with his comments though, as he then turned his attention to the pressure Ten Hag is currently under at Old Trafford. Although a point against the Champions League outfit is hardly a bad result, Berbatov believes pressure will only grow on him following the result.

"I think the criticism will continue to grow because United need to win and get points," he stated. "They're 14th in the table which is unbelievable. The only thing to correct it is getting the points, but with the way they're playing at the moment that's going to be hard to do."

Ten Hag Content With a Point

United boss believes fans can see togetherness within the squad

Despite Berbatov's criticism of the result, United manager Ten Hag was more optimistic following the result. Speaking after the match, he believed the result showcased the squad's resilience.

"I think the performance of United was very good," he said. "Defending and in possession we controlled the game. It was in the balance.

"We had that resilience, the whole season. We conceded three against Tottenham because we were down to 10 and we still went for the win. But for the rest this is our fourth clean sheet. This tells you we are in a good direction. Now also we improve defending counter attacks, and we improve controlling possession. But also we have to improve in the final third."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season, taking just eight points from seven games.

Ten Hag now has time to work on a few things on the training ground as domestic football pauses for an international break. United return to action against Brentford on Saturday 19th October, and their manager will have to improve things to save himself from the sack.