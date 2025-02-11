Dimitar Berbatov was a maverick throughout his career. He had one of the best first touches in football history and was phenomenal for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over the years. He got to play with and against some quality footballers and knows a thing or two about talent.

Having hung his boots up in 2018, though, he's clearly been keeping an eye on the current crop of stars representing the beautiful game all over the globe. In a recent interview with Goal, the former striker, who is regarded as one of the most skillful players in Premier League history, was tasked with naming his five favourite current players to watch.

6 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

The first player that Berbatov named was Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. It's not been an easy season for the Portuguese star or his club, as Pep Guardiola's men have fallen well short of their usual standards and are currently fighting for a spot in the Champions League places as opposed to defending their Premier League title. Silva himself has only registered six goal contributions in the league so far, but that hasn't deterred Berbatov. Speaking about the 30-year-old, he said:

"I'll put Bernardo Silva at number five because he's good on the ball, he knows how to play."

He might not be at the top of his game right now, but Silva has been an excellent servant at the Etihad following his arrival in 2017. He's played 388 times for the Cityzens and will go down as an icon at the club when he calls time on his tenure there.

Bernardo Silva's 2024/25 statistics Games 33 Goals 3 Assists 4

5

4 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

At four, Berbatov named fellow former Tottenham Hotspur striker in Harry Kane. The Englishman is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and looked set to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record before he decided to move to Bayern Munich. His move to Germany hasn't slowed his output in front of goal down, though, and he's been scoring for fun in the Bundesliga. Berbatov was a fan and he said:

"At four, I'll go for Harry Kane because he's scoring still. Good goals."

While Kane is yet to taste any silverware during his career as a footballer, that looks set to change this season and Bayern are currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. With a reportedly cheap release clause too, he might be back in the Premier League in the near future.

Harry Kane's 2024/25 statistics Games 28 Goals 28 Assists 10

3 Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

At number three, Berbatov named another prolific goalscorer. Despite being on the wrong side of 35 now, Robert Lewandowski is still finding the back of the net at an astonishing rate. His departure from Bayern Munich in 2022 was expected to signal the end of his time as an elite forward, but he's shown no signs of slowing down following his move to Barcelona. In fact, he's done an excellent job leading the lines at Camp Nou. Berbatov was very impressed with him, saying:

"At number three, I'll go for Lewa [Lewandowksi] because he's still also scoring goals for fun."

Robert Lewandowski's 2024/25 statistics Games 33 Goals 31 Assists 3

2 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

At number two, Berbatov named his second City player in Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is considered one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. His time at the Etihad has been nothing short of remarkable and the role he's played in the club's success over the years cannot be overstated.

"At two, I'll go for Kevin De Bruyne because still, he's good on the ball, with the eyes reading the game."

Despite City's tough campaign so far, De Bruyne has still managed to demonstrate how important he is to the side and he's already secured his spot as one of their greatest players ever.

Kevin De Bruyne's 2024/25 statistics Games 25 Goals 3 Assists 6

1 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Finally, in first place, Berbatov chose Lionel Messi. Considered the greatest player of all time, it's hardly surprising to see the former striker enjoys watching the Argentine play more than anyone else. Whether it was for Barcelona, Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain, or, more recently, Inter Miami, Messi has always been a joy to watch on the pitch and the magic he can create with the ball at his feet has made him a spectacle like no other. Berbatov clearly agreed too and he said:

"And one, even though he's playing in Miami, I'll put Messi because I still love watching him, and he's, you know, just enjoying himself on the ball, no pressure."

Having won the World Cup in late 2022, Messi has conquered pretty much everything there is to accomplish in football. Now, in MLS, he's having fun and has helped turn Miami from one of the worst teams in the division to one of the best.

Lionel Messi's 2024 statistics Games 25 Goals 23 Assists 13

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/02/2025