Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov not only had one of the best first touches in football, but the Bulgarian was elegant and made the sport look effortless. During his days at Old Trafford, he won two Premier League titles and can consider himself blessed to have been surrounded by the very best the English top-flight had to offer, most notably Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But are either of the aforementioned names his favourite ever strike partner? The mercurial striker sat down with the Premier League to answer some quick-fire questions and revealed all about his playing days and beyond. From his favourite-ever manager to the toughest stadium to play at, he ensured no stone was left unturned. Let's get stuck in to some of his answers, shall we?

A rundown of Berbatov’s 20 quick-fire questions

Berbatov, who once pulled off one of the greatest Premier League assists of all time, was quizzed with the simple question: who was the greatest manager he ever played under? You won’t get a medal for guessing this one. Naming Sir Alex Ferguson, the former bagsman referenced the Scotsman’s success as the reason why.

“Based on everything that he achieved, it must be Sir Alex Ferguson.”

It’s also relatively simple to guess which current Premier League manager he chose when quizzed who he’d like to play under now. It’s Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard and Ferguson always seem to butt heads in 'who’s the best manager of all time?’ debates, and it seems as if Berbatov wanted both pieces of the pie.

There are many tough stadiums in the top divisions with the likes of St. James’ Park and Goodison Park doing a fine job of creating the fiercest of atmospheres for the visiting side – but what about those of yesteryear? Berbatov paid tribute to Stoke’s stomping ground, while highlighting Goodison Park, too, when asked which stadium was the toughest to play at during his playing days.

“Honestly, I never liked going to Everton and Stoke.”

Unsurprisingly, Berbatov named Ronaldo – the footballer with the most international goals since 2000 – as the best player he had the pleasure of playing alongside, but which current Premier League asset would he have loved to link up with? Again, to little surprise, he chose Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne – just imagine those two strutting their stuff together, it would be wizardry in its simplest form. He also mentioned the enigmatic Belgian’s name when asked who has the best first touch in the league today – and if anyone is going to know what it takes to possess such poise and elegance when bringing a ball down, it’s Berba!

Berbatov’s toughest defender he’s played against

"Nemanja Vidic.”

No further explanation was needed for Berbatov on this one. While the duo enjoyed four years together in Greater Manchester, they also locked horns on the odd occasion given Berbatov endured stints at both Spurs and Fulham, too.

The no-nonsense defender was every striker’s nightmare – strong, ruthless, and very intelligent, and the listed attributes were certainly on show in matches, as well as in training too. So much so that Berbatov admitted that he used to ask Vidic to ‘take it easy on him’ in training – and, well, can you blame him?

Both fan-favourites during their respective stints at the 20-time English champions, Berbatov, when naming his ultimate five-a-side team from past teammates, admitted that he and Vidic would form the perfect two-man partnership at the back. One to clean up and do the dirty work, while the other dazzles with his feet and produces a moment of magic – it’s hard to dispute.

Berbatov reveals favourite ever strike partner

Berbatov was then quizzed who his favourite ever strike partner was? Was it Rooney? Ronaldo? Spoiler alert: it was neither. Despite the countless trophies, moments, and goals he enjoyed with the aforementioned pair, he snubbed both. Instead, it was former Spurs striker Robbie Keane that he opted for.

The 68-goal, 146-cap Irishman scored 122 goals in his 306-game north London career and enjoyed linking up with Berbatov between 2006-2008. The latter suggested that working in unison came like second nature given they ‘struck a great partnership together immediately’. You can check out his answers to all the questions below.

“It was probably Robbie Keane because we just struck a great partnership together immediately.”

