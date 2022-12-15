Dimitar Berbatov was a football genius.

The Bulgarian striker enjoyed an extraordinary football career that saw him play for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

It was at the Red Devils where he enjoyed arguably his best days in the sport.

He played 149 times for the Premier League giants, scoring 56 times, and helped them six trophies.

Berbatov left United in 2012 and went on to play for Fulham, Monaco and PAOK before hanging up his boots after a spell in India with Kerala Blasters.

What was Dimitar Berbatov's best goal?

Berbatov was prolific in front of goal throughout his career.

He scored 281 goals at club level and bagged a further 48 for his country.

Berbatov wasn't blessed with electric pace but what made him so good was his technical ability.

He scored a number of world-class goals throughout his time as a professional footballer. His best arguably came for Monaco in their Ligue 1 clash against Nice in 2014.

Berbatov was 33 years old at the time and coming to the end of his career but he still possessed class that many could only dream of.

And he showed how ridiculously talented he still was by breaking the deadlock in quite extraordinary fashion.

Joao Moutinho spotted Berbatov in space and dinked a ball over the top to his teammate.

Berbatov, as he always did, controlled the ball with consummate ease.

With a player in front of him, many would have expected Berbatov to try and pick out Valère Germain, who was darting into the box.

But Berbatov had other ideas.

He spotted the goalkeeper, David Ospina, right by his near post. So Berbatov attempted a lob which went over the head of the Colombian and into the back of the net.

It was a moment of pure class and one that sums up Berbatov's football career. View it below...

VIDEO: Dimitar Berbatov's incredible goal for Monaco v Nice in 2014

The goal was so good that Monaco fans voted it the club's best goal of the century. It emerged victorious with 45% of the vote.

View some reaction to the goal from fans below...

Fans react

What a player Berbatov was. He will always be one of the best Bulgarian players to ever play the sport.