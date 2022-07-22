Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dina Asher-Smith shared a hilarious interview after competing in the 200 metre final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The pair finished second and third respectively after Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in 21.45 seconds.

It was the second-fastest time in history, only 0.11 seconds off the 34-year-old world record held by American Florence Griffith Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, who clinched the world 100m title earlier in the competition, finished behind her compatriot in 21.81 seconds.

A time of 22.02 seconds was enough for bronze for Asher-Smith, who has endured a difficult year due to injury and the death of her grandmother.

The British star told BBC Sport how challenging the past 12 months had been.

"For a long time athletics was at the back of my mind; my brain has been everywhere,” she said. "It has been a really tough mental challenge to get through this season."

Dina Asher-Smith's interview "hijacked" by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Asher-Smith was then joined by Fraser-Pryce, exclaiming: “She wants to hijack my interview!”. Her rival then inexplicably apologised in a hilarious British accent.

With the interviewer asking Fraser-Pryce when she was going to stop winning medals, Asher-Smith joked: “When are you going to go have a second child?”

Fraser-Pryce’s victory in the 100m had made her the first athlete to win five world titles in an individual track event, just five years after giving birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old told BBC Sport that she was “really really grateful to be able to stand on a podium once more.”

Video: Watch hilarious interview with Dina Asher-Smith and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

“It takes a lot of hard work,” she continued. “Year after year, to replicate performances from previous years is always difficult. You never know what each athlete will bring each year.”

Fraser-Pryce went on to praise the high standard in women’s sprinting right before joking about Asher-Smith’s Jamaican heritage.

“We have Jamaican blood in Dina, of course, even though she’s representing Great Britain.

“To be able to stand on a podium and know how hard she works, I’m glad she’s able to stand on a podium with us.”

Fraser-Pryce is often an internet sensation, recently going viral after competing in the parents' race at her son's school sports day.