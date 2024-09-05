The last 32 of the Saudi Arabian Snooker Masters is well underway, and it hasn't been without its fair share of drama and surprises.

With a prize pot of £2.3 million, one of snooker's most famous names, Ronnie O'Sullivan, conjured up a comeback against Zhang Anda, an opponent that had beaten him the last two times they had faced, having turned around a 0-3 deficit to win 5-4. However, the real drama lay elsewhere, as the match between Ding Junhui and Stuart Bingham led to a bizarre moment that has had fans clamouring for a rule change.

As Saudi Arabia continues to dabble in sports, their impressive relationships with golf, WWE, boxing, football, as well as others, has led to snooker becoming the latest member to get involved, with the Riyadh-based tournament getting heaps of praise from the participants.

O'Sullivan, a man who isn't afraid to speak his mind, has praised Saudi Arabia for "raising the bar", calling it the "best event on the tour." With a prize pot estimated to match that of the Snooker World Championship, a tournament that is seen as the pinnacle of the sport, it is easy to see why everyone is enjoying themselves, well, everyone, but Ding Junhui.

Ding Junhui's Costly Foul

The tip of his cue flew off, hitting the balls in the process, resulting in a foul

As the round of 32 got underway this past Tuesday, China's Ding Junhui and England's Stuart Bingham were battling it out for a spot in the quarter-final. Having faced each other 20 times in the past, Bingham being on the right side of victory for 12 of those meetings, the Englishman found himself having a difficult time, having made it to 4-4 by drawing level every time.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ding Junhui has played 1,007 professional snooker matches, winning 661 (65.64%) of them.

Ding, who would've been hoping he could continue his pattern of going a match up on Bingham, meaning he would've progressed with a 5-4 victory, entered the final frame and put himself 32-0 up, in what seemed it would be a routine frame and victory for the Chinese snooker player.

However, a mind-blowing and rarely seen instance occurred as Ding tried to pot the black. Trying to wrap this frame up as quickly as possible, the Chinese snooker player went for the black and in doing so, the tip of his cue flew off. Something that would be hard to see in real time as the tip on a cue is tiny, it was to the surprise of everyone that the astute eyes of the referee caught the instance, and the referee, Olivier Marteel, called a foul against Ding.

Ding was then told to leave and go fix his cue, and in the meantime it was explained to be a foul because "(the tip) just jumped on the bed of the table and then on to a red, so it's a foul." The foul put the ball in Bingham's court, who went on to secure victory with a break of 63, although the Brit has since gone on to lose to Wales' Mark Williams.

With many fans thinking the victory was through an injustice, many have called for a rule change, as Ding found himself out of a tournament due to something out of his control.

Ding Junhui's professional stats (as of 05/09/24) Total number of matches 1,007 Total number of wins 661 (65.64%) Total number of losses 329 (32.67%) Total number of draws 17 (1.69%)

A foul that will likely not happen again anytime soon, the Saudi Masters is set to wrap up on the 7th of September, with five Brits still in with a chance of winning. Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan find themselves as the joint-favourites to win the event.