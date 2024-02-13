Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie in hopes of adding an offensive force to their weak bench.

Dinwiddie chose the Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks due to the opportunity to make an impact and compete for a championship.

The success of the Dinwiddie acquisition will depend on his production, particularly his three-point shooting, which has declined this season.

After making multiple blockbuster moves, which led to them going from thirteenth to the Western Conference Finals last season, many around the NBA were surprised to see the Los Angeles Lakers with their mediocre record stand pat at last week’s trade deadline.

As a result, the Lakers are still stuck with having a roster with an exceptional starting unit and a bench lacking a major scoring offensive force to help maintain or extend leads when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company are trying to get some rest.

Enter veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who became a big fish on the buyout free agent market after struggling this season with the Brooklyn Nets, who traded him to the Toronto Raptors where he was promptly waived to become a free agent.

Despite being in the middle of a down year by his standards, Dinwiddie got to pick between the Lakers and his former team, the Dallas Mavericks before settling to sign with the Lakers, which happens to be his hometown team, for $1.5 million.

“Obviously, I have history in Dallas, and several other teams that you know inquired as well. But, it came down to those two and looking at the team set up and the ability to possibly come in and make an impact and try to help the team win a championship. Being home and having a dream come true is a lot that goes into that. But, really having a chance to help the team win and, like I said, it’s (LA) just a special place.”

Lakers need backcourt help

41.7 PPG from guards (27th in NBA)

With Dinwiddie in the fold, the Lakers now have a quality guard to back up D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, who should be a shot in the arm for a unit which is only averaging 32.3 points per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

A big reason Dinwiddie's services are needed is due to the injury to offseason acquisition Gabe Vincent, who was supposed to be the offense off the bench the Lakers desperately need.

Vincent’s contract also helped Dinwiddie become a Laker, as the Lakers were able to offer Dinwiddie more than a minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Vincent this summer. Besides wins and losses, the determining factor to if this move works on depends on the production of Dinwiddie.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Guard Stats Category D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Spencer Dinwiddie Points 17.5 15.7 12.6 Rebounds 2.7 3.9 3.3 Assists 6.2 5.4 6.0 Field goal % 46.5 48.8 39.1 3-point field goal % 41.8 35.9 32.0

If the Lakers get the Dinwiddie whose three-point shooting has fallen off to just 32 percent on 5.8 attempts this season for the Nets, the trade will be a clear failure.

Should the 12-year veteran guard return to the form he was in with the Mavericks just two seasons ago where he shot an efficient 40.4 and 40.5 percent from three during 76 regular season games, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka can add another success trade deadline move to his outstanding resume.

"Essentially, you're seeing a team that, when everything is on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to. They won the In-Season Tournament, have played big time basketball the past several years. Obviously, sometimes it's hard to maintain that throughout a whole season, but at the end of the day, they know how to win.” – Spencer Dinwiddie

Overall, the Dinwiddie acquisition doesn’t change life for Lakers Nation, but it has the potential to come up big in key spots when the Lakers need someone from the supporting cast to make a big shot here and there. Los Angeles will hope that Dinwiddie can make a similar impact as Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt made after the All-Star break last season.