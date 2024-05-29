Highlights Chelsea eyeing Porto's Diogo Costa as a potential top addition between the sticks for the summer transfer window.

Porto open to selling the promising goalkeeper with a reported release clause of around £65m attracting top clubs.

Costa's performances have caught the attention of Chelsea and Manchester City, presenting a potential 'world-class' addition.

Chelsea will be planning for the summer transfer window after closing in on the appointment of Enzo Maresca, and according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti, the Blues are interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa has emerged as one of the most promising goalkeepers in European football. His performances for FC Porto have caught the attention of several top clubs, not just Chelsea, and he could become a solution for multiple sides who are in the market for a new stopper.

Bringing in a new goalkeeper might not appear to be an immediate priority with Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez, but the west London outfit might be considering taking their team to the next level with a top addition between the sticks.

Chelsea Make Approach to Sign Diogo Costa

Porto open to selling the goalkeeper

According to a report from journalist Galetti, Chelsea have made an approach to sign Costa, with the Premier League outfit looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer. Porto are willing to offload the Portuguese international if a satisfactory offer arrives at the table, while Manchester City have also shown an interest in securing his signature.

Reports have suggested that Costa could have a release clause of around £65m, while Manchester United were considering making a move before they signed Andre Onana. Despite having both Kepa Arrizabalaga, Petrovic and Sanchez on their books, none of them have fully convinced as a long-term solution.

Diogo Costa v Petrovic - 2023/2024 stats Stats Petrovic Costa Appearances 22 (1) 33 Minutes 1986 2945 Pass Success Rate 76.4% 83.5% Saves Per Game 3.2 1.6 Match rating 6.62 6.62 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

The Portuguese international has been described as a goalkeeper who could become 'world-class' by his international team-mate Diogo Dalot. Costa has impressed not only domestically but also in Europe, and it would be a statement signing for Chelsea to trigger his release clause despite having plenty of options between the sticks.

Chelsea Could Make Five Signings This Summer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to have a busy summer transfer window, with the potential signing of around five players. These signings are likely to include goalkeepers, centre-backs, central strikers, and wingers. The club's recruitment strategy may be influenced by the potential arrival of Leicester boss Maresca, whose preferred style of play focuses on possession-based football and playing out from the back.

Maresca is closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Romano adding that he's likely to have a say on transfer dealings for the upcoming window.