Manchester United target Diogo Costa's name 'keeps coming up' at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The signing of a goalkeeper could be a priority for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - Diogo Costa

United's number one last season, David De Gea, is now out of contract after his deal expired at the weekend.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester club are set to resume talks with De Gea this week.

The report adds that the Spaniard got married over the last few days, with United not wanting to disrupt him during this time.

The former Atletico Madrid man may still sign on the dotted line and extend his stay at Old Trafford, but Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United will be looking to sign a new number one, regardless of whether De Gea stays or goes.

One player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has reportedly been offered to Erik ten Hag this summer.

It's understood that Costa has a £65m release clause in his Porto contract, with United willing to pay the figure.

What has Sheth said about Costa?

Sheth has suggested that Costa is a name that keeps coming up at Old Trafford.

The Sky Sports reporter also mentions Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, but the Spaniard could be too expensive for United this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "United will be looking at other keepers. Diogo Costa from Porto is a name that keeps coming up.

"David Raya from Brentford, possibly a little bit too expensive for what United believe, with him only having a year left on his contract and making it clear that he wants to leave."

Is a goalkeeper a priority for United this summer?

If De Gea doesn't sign an extension on his deal, then absolutely.

Although United could be in need of a striker, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are still options for them through the middle.

Losing De Gea would leave ten Hag with Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as his candidates to play between the sticks.

If the Madrid-born shot-stopper was to stay at the club, then it appears that ten Hag still wants to bring in a goalkeeper capable of providing top-quality competition for De Gea.

£65m may feel a little excessive when looking at Costa, but at the age of 23, he could be their goalkeeper for years to come.