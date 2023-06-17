Manchester United target Diogo Costa could be a little too expensive this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a goalkeeper to rival or replace David De Gea appears to be on the agenda, even with a new deal on the way.

Manchester United transfer news - Diogo Costa

Reports in Portugal have suggested that United are attempting to drive down the price of Costa as they are unwilling to pay the £64m Porto are demanding.

With De Gea out of contract, as it stands, signing a replacement or a second-choice goalkeeper could be important this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's now accepted that Dean Henderson will be leaving the Manchester club, and Jack Butland recently finalised a move to Rangers.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea is close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford.

De Gea has come under plenty of criticism in a United shirt, with regular mistakes and his struggles with the ball at his feet frustrating fans.

United legend Roy Keane recently slammed the Spanish goalkeeper and advised his former club to offload him.

Keane said: “They’re [United players] all patting De Gea on the back there…I’d move him on quickly. He wouldn’t be for me, he’s not going to get Manchester United back winning trophies, absolutely not."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Costa?

Romano has suggested that Costa might be a little too expensive for United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Diogo Costa is one of the best around Europe. He's worth €70-€75m. So, it's so expensive. I think if De Gea stays, Man Utd will go for a different kind of solution, maybe a young goalkeeper, who can be a smart option on the market but not spending that amount of money."

Should United burst the bank for Costa?

Costa is just 23 years old and already performing at an exceptional level.

The Portuguese goalkeeper is only going to get better and could easily have the ability to play ahead of De Gea right now.

His capability with the ball at his feet will be an attractive trait for Erik ten Hag, completing 92% of the passes inside his own half, compared to De Gea's 88%.

If United want to develop and play the way ten Hag wants to play, then splashing the cash on a player like Costa may be a necessity.