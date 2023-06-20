Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is one of the 'main options' for Manchester United as they seek to replace longstanding number one David De Gea, Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea's time at United could be up after 12 seasons, with his contract due to expire at the end of this month and no extension yet agreed with the club. Interest from Saudi Arabian teams is further complicating negotiations, meaning Erik ten Hag may be forced into the transfer market for a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Manchester United transfer news - Diogo Costa

Manchester United are 'finalising a bid' for Porto goalkeeper Costa according to the Daily Mail, with Porto needing to raise funds before June 30.

The 23-year-old has a release clause of £65 million in his contract according to the same report, although Costa has also reiterated his desire to stay in Portugal and see out his contract - running until 2027 - with Porto.

According to the Mirror, however, it is Everton captain Jordan Pickford that ten Hag has in his sights, with United hoping to tempt England's first-choice goalkeeper with a move to Old Trafford by doubling his wages. This would mean £200,000 per week to Pickford, which is still some way short of what United have been paying De Gea - £375,000 per week - over the course of his current contract.

What has Galetti said about Costa and Manchester United?

When asked about rumours linking Costa to Manchester United, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Yes, Diogo Costa is one of the main options for Manchester United.

"I'm told the situation of De Gea doesn't leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper, and the huge offer from Saudi Arabia that is really tempting him. United are trying to find a replacement of De Gea."

Is Diogo Costa worth the money for Manchester United?

At £65 million, the Portuguese international certainly won't come cheap. But as a long-term investment between the sticks, United could do a lot worse than Diogo Costa. He has been the best goalkeeper in Portugal for the last two seasons and particularly impressed in the Champions League this season, saving three consecutive penalties in games against Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge during the group stages. Beyond that, he is far more comfortable with the ball at his feet than De Gea - exactly what ten Hag is looking for in a goalkeeper.