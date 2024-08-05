Highlights Real Salt Lake are finalizing a deal to sign Portuguese attacking midfielder Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Gonçalves will join as a designated player.

RSL loads up on summer additions for 2024 MLS stretch run.

Real Salt Lake are finalizing a deal to sign Portuguese attacking midfielder Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Denmark-based Farzam Abolhosseini first reported the move on Tipsbladet.

Gonçalves will be a new Designated Player (DP) signing for RSL, and according to the sources, the transfer fee is just north of $3 million.

Gonçalves, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in just over 2,500 minutes last season for Copenhagen. He had a total of 21 goals and eight assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Danish giants.

He previously made 98 appearances for Benfica before moving to Copenhagen, and he is a former Portugal youth international. Gonçalves won one league title for Benfica and one for Copenhagen.

Gonçalves has plenty of experience in the UEFA Champions League, including a goal and assist in a 4-3 win over Manchester United last season.

Real Salt Lake's Summer Transfer Window

RSL are clearly in win-now mode based on player signings

Real Salt Lake’s biggest priority this summer was to add a DP attacker. GIVEMESPORT previously reported RSL had multiple bids rejected by Viktoria Plzen for Czech Republic attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc. Sulc was one of the final targets, behind Gonçalves.

The move is a signal of intent that RSL is operating in a win-now mode. Real Salt Lake sit third in the Western Conference and fifth in the Supporters’ Shield race as of the current hiatus due to Leagues Cup, with one of the strongest squads in the league led by MVP candidate Chicho Arango as well as rising stars Andres Gomez and Diego Luna (below).

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The club is also intent on keeping hold of in-demand attackers Gomez and Luna this summer, as the team aims for trophies.

RSL already added wingers Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook, as well as defender Javain Brown as they load up for the stretch run of the 2024 MLS season.

RSL have just nine matches left in their domestic league calendar as they look to position themselves for a playoff push in the fall. Eight of those matches pit RSL against fellow Western Conference teams, and six of them will be played at home in Sandy, Utah, where the team has a record of 8-2-1 (W-L-D).

Outside of Leagues Cup commitments, the only road trips remaining before the MLS Cup Playoffs are trips to Houston, Austin and San Jose.

It's also worth noting that five of the remaining nine matches will pit RSL against clubs that are currently below the playoff line in their conference.

Real Salt Lake Squad 2024

Pending the Gonçalves deal materializing, and the debuts of new acquisitions Javain Brown and Lachlan Brook, Real Salt Lake will be adding to a roster that has seen 26 different players used in league play so far this year. (Fidel Barajas was transferred to Chivas Guadalajara in July.)

The acquisitions of Gonçalves, Michel and Brook add firepower to an RSL attack that has scored the most goals in the Western Conference (51), ranking second league-wide only behind Inter Miami (56 goals).

2024 RSL squad (MLS Appearances / Goals)

Goalkeepers: Gavin Beavers (7/0), Zac MacMath (18/0)

Gavin Beavers (7/0), Zac MacMath (18/0) Defenders: Andrew Brody (25/0), Javain Brown (0/0), Justen Glad (17/0), Alexandros Katranis (22/3), Bryan Oviedo (15/0), Philip Quinton (11/0), Marcelo Silva (3/0), Tommy Silva (1/0), Brayan Vera (19/1)

Andrew Brody (25/0), Javain Brown (0/0), Justen Glad (17/0), Alexandros Katranis (22/3), Bryan Oviedo (15/0), Philip Quinton (11/0), Marcelo Silva (3/0), Tommy Silva (1/0), Brayan Vera (19/1) Midfielders: Noel Caliskan (3/0), Maikel Chang (17/0), Matt Crooks (21/2), Emeka Eneli (24/1), Bode Hidalgo (21/0), Diego Luna (23/5), Braian Ojeda (24/2), Nelson Palacio (18/1), Pablo Ruiz (3/0)

Noel Caliskan (3/0), Maikel Chang (17/0), Matt Crooks (21/2), Emeka Eneli (24/1), Bode Hidalgo (21/0), Diego Luna (23/5), Braian Ojeda (24/2), Nelson Palacio (18/1), Pablo Ruiz (3/0) Forwards: Cristian Arango (23/17), Matthew Bell (1/0), Lachlan Brook (0/0), Andres Gomez (23/13), Zavier Gozo (1/0), Anderson Julio (24/6), Benji Michel (1/0)