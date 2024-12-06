Key Takeaways Liverpool fans have grown frustrated with both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota this season.

Nunez has been inconsistent in front of goal, while Jota's injury record continues to plague him.

The pair's stats for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been compared.

Liverpool fans have plenty to cheer about heading into the festive season. Not many would have predicted the Reds to have acclimatised so well to Arne Slot after the Dutchman took over from legendary coach Jurgen Klopp, who ruled the roost for close to a decade. Yet, as the Premier League approaches the halfway stage, things couldn't be looking better at Anfield.

Slot's men sit seven points clear at the top of the table, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk playing as if they are still in their prime, while Ryan Gravenberch transforms himself into one of the best midfielders in the world. In truth, it would take a very picky fan to make any complaints.

If there was to be one, though, it might be their options as a number nine. Whether it be Darwin Nunez's inconsistency or Diogo Jota's injury issues, Reds fans would likely be asking Santa for a new striker for Christmas. With concerns over the future of the position apparent, we have decided to compare Nunez and Jota's 2024/25 Premier League statistics to determine which of the two should be the first-choice option and who should be more fearful about potentially being replaced.

Shooting

Both players have scored just twice in the league this season

As a number nine, your main job is, of course, to find the back of the net. At least, it was. However, in a system that allows Salah to get into as many goalscoring positions as he can, the pressure is somewhat lifted on both these men on this front. That being said, scoring two goals apiece is not really enough at this stage of the season when the Egyptian has nine more than the combined total of Nunez and Jota.

Aside from that, it is the Uruguayan who arguably holds his own better in this category. Despite having been called wasteful throughout his Liverpool career, Nunez does manage to get more shots on target and has a better shot accuracy per 90. Jota does lead when it comes to conversion rate, though, so when it pertains to reliability in front of goal, the duo are not easy to split.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across their Liverpool careers, Jota has a better games-per-goal average (2.58) compared to Nunez (3.17).

Nunez vs Jota 24/25 PL Shooting Statistics Stat Nunez Jota Goals 2 2 Shot on target 1.1 0.6 Shot accuracy per 90 (%) 58.33 30 Conversion rate per 90 (%) 16.67 20

Passing

Jota leads the way in assists

If you are arguing over who is the more complete player out of the two, many would likely assume it would be Jota, as he is someone who could conceivably play anywhere across the front three. Once again, though, statistically speaking, things are far closer than they may have first appeared.

While the Portuguese forward does lead in terms of his assist numbers in the English top flight, it is his strike partner who has created more chances for his teammates on average per game. Nunez is also more reliable in terms of his passing, carrying a higher pass completion rate of roughly five percent. He has also created more chances per game, and the pair have played the same number of forward or progressive passes every 90 minutes too. This shows that, as erratic as Nunez may be in front of goal, he is perhaps the more capable of bringing his teammates into play.

Nunez vs Jota 24/25 PL Passing Statistics Stat Nunez Jota Assists 1 2 Chances created per 90 0.8 0.6 Pass accuracy (%) 72.48 67.96 Forward passes per 90 4 4

In Possession

Nunez has proven to be far better in possession

Having seen how closely matched the two seem in terms of their ability in front of goal and setting up others, it is their overall skill in possession where the biggest discrepancy lies. And perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it is the former Benfica frontman who comes out on top. Nunez leads the way in duels contested, take-ons completed and success rate, while also giving away possession on fewer occasions and being tackled less.

The latter two statistics should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt, as Jota is the more accomplished dribbler; therefore, he is more likely to try one-on-one battles that could see him being tackled and losing the ball. That being said, the take-on stats suggest otherwise. The only two statistics being looked at that Jota does come out on top in are penalties won and touches in the opposition penalty area.

Nunez vs Jota 24/25 PL Possession Statistics Stat Nunez Jota Duels contested per 90 13.9 13.1 Take-ons completed per 90 0.9 0.4 Take-on successful (%) 54.55 18.18 Penalties won 0 1 Possession lost per 90 9 13.3 Touches in opposition box per 90 5.1 6.2 Times tackled per 90 2.7 3.5

Conclusion

Jota's lack of availability may cost him

At the beginning of the season, Slot identified Nunez as one of four players he was keen to build around at Liverpool. Yet it has taken some time for the striker to earn his way into the starting XI. That being said, while there is an argument to say that Liverpool should cut their losses and accept they will not get value for money from the Uruguayan after signing him for £85 million, they are better off keeping him around than their number 20.

Nunez is ahead in enough categories to give him the nod, while also being younger and more readily available. As the old adage goes, the best ability is availability, and Jota has failed in this department for too long now to rely on him being a leading man at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as of 06/12/2024.