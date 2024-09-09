Liverpool forward Diogo Jota endured a frustrating evening in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Scotland, as journalist Mitchell Fretton suggested the versatile attacker had a night ‘below his usual standards’.

The Reds’ forward struggled to make his mark in a game where the hosts found it difficult to create chances until Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with his 901st career goal.

Jota was wasteful with the opportunities he did get in the final third, failing to capitalise on several promising chances as Portugal fought back from a goal down, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s early finish.

Portugal pushed for an equaliser for the remainder of the first half, but Scotland’s defensive resilience was notable, with the Tartan Army keeping out 16 shots in the opening 45 minutes – the most they have faced in a single half since 2012.

However, Scotland’s defensive efforts were undone early in the second half when Bruno Fernandes levelled the score with a sweet first-time strike into the bottom corner. Ronaldo then produced a moment of magic, delivering a trademark goal off the bench to secure the victory.

Jota ‘Below Usual Standards’

Was wasteful with chances against Scotland

A victory against Ireland saw Portugal top their Nations League group with two matches gone, while Diogo Jota had a game to forget against the Tartan Army. Writing for GOAL, Fretton suggested the Liverpool ace wasted several opportunities in the final third and was ‘below his usual standards’ on Sunday:

In the opening three games of the Premier League season, Jota has been in electric form, bagging a goal and an assist, proving to be Arne Slot’s main option to lead the line in his Anfield campaign.

His versatility up front has played a significant role in Liverpool’s 100% start and has seemingly ended the fan debate over who the leading man should be this season.

Jota’s positive start to life under Slot saw Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo settle for cameo roles as he adapted well to the new boss’s plans and is becoming an integral part of his strategy at Anfield.

Liverpool to Discuss Trio’s Future

Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent on expiring deals

Liverpool are set to hold discussions over new deals for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk in the near future, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the Italian insider disclosed that the Reds are keen to understand the future of the trio, whose current contracts expire in June 2025.

Salah has been at the forefront of attention following Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. He revealed that this might be his last season at Anfield, stating that 'nobody had talked to him' about prolonging his time at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals per 90 0.62 Shots per 90 3.45 Minutes played 263

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.