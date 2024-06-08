Highlights Diogo Jota included five Liverpool teammates in his best teammates XI.

Four Portugal players made Jota's side, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Dias.

Andy Robertson, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane are among the biggest names that were left out.

Diogo Jota is one of the most respected players in the current Liverpool squad. Although injuries have halted his progress since his move from Wolves in 2020, he is still considered the Reds' most natural finisher - but as he gears up for Portugal's EURO 2024 campaign this summer, it's his teammates who he's been quizzed on ahead of its commencement.

Tasked by the Carabao Cup - which was last won by the Reds - to select an XI from players he’s played alongside, the 57-goal Premier League winger named quite the squad. There’s perhaps a surprising lack of Liverpool players in there, and a selection on the left wing for the 27-year-old is interesting, but there is no denying that the final team would strike fear into any opposition, even after the surprise omissions of the likes of Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, and Bruno Fernandes.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias, Virgil Van Dijk, Joao Cancelo

Having said that it was surprising to see so many Liverpool teammates left out in the introduction, Jota did field an almost entirely red backline. The only exceptions were Portuguese compatriots, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, and there's probably nobody out there who would bat an eyelid at those choices.

Despite having played alongside legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas after the former Real Madrid man's end-of-career switch to Porto, the decision to stick with Alisson comes as no surprise, with the Brazillian in the form of his life at Anfield in recent years - while Virgil Van Dijk is becoming a regular feature in lists ranking the best defenders of all time.

Completing Jota's defensive quintet, Alexander-Arnold was nailed on for selection. His pinpoint creative accuracy is sure to be appreciated by the forward, and there isn't really another right-back that he's played alongside who has matched the Liverpudlian's gold standard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 58 assists in 226 Premier League appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold holds the league record for most assists provided by a defender.

Midfield

Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Alexis Mac Allister

If defence didn't do enough to highlight the elite level of teammates Jota has been blessed to play with throughout his career so far, then midfield definitely pulled out all the stops. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Bruno Fernandes all missed out, which itself proves something.

Instead, Jota's first-choice for the attacking role was Bernardo Silva. Arguably, Manchester City have the most underrated and misunderstood player in world football on their hands through the Portuguese midfielder. Silva is the one who knits the play, the one who makes the off-the-ball runs, fills in where he is needed - and he achieves it all with such premium quality.

Joining him at the base is Ruben Neves, who now plies his trade away from mainstream football spectatorship in the Saudi Pro League, which comes as a downer to many neautrals. At just 27-years-old, there's little to no doubt that Jota's old Wolves' teammate could still cut it in the big time, but he opted for the gold of the Middle East instead of remaining in the Premier League amid links to Newcastle last summer.

Nevertheless, Liverpool's signing of the season, Alexis Mac Allister, polishes off an enviable midfield triumvirate. The Argentine World Cup winner built on his admirable displays at Brighton during the 2022/23 campaign and looks to be a monumental new addition to the Reds' new look midfield.

Attack

Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

The decision to name himself in his dream lineup of players he's played with serves as a reminder of the type of player Jota is. Playing in a variety of roles across the forward line, the 27-year-old cuts the figure of a confident talisman who is never afraid to take on his man, often taking it upon himself to create and score chances with a show of individual brilliance.

When presented with 1-v-1 opportunities, Jota wins nine times out of 10. On the odd occasion he doesn't, though, he's always been blessed to have shared the pitch with similar - if not better - forwards to himself. With his current club, it is Mo Salah who takes the crown as Liverpool's finest marksman, with the Egyptian held in high regard for his sensational goal-scoring numbers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 157 Premier League goals, Mo Salah is the division's highest-scoring current player, and he sits comfortably in 10th since the competition's inception in 1992.

It could be said with chest that Jota's final pick was his easiest, and he certainly saved the best for last. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and as Selecao continue their preparations for EURO 2024, it looks likely that the tournament's all-time top goalscorer will be given plenty of chances to extend his record this summer.

Ronaldo has scored a record 893 senior career goals for club and country. Moreover, he is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1,200 professional career appearances, showing no sign of slowing down despite being just one year away from his 40s.