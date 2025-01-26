Diogo Jota is a huge fan favourite on the pitch at Liverpool, now midway through his fifth season at the club. He has been a part of very good sides under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot, though he has not achieved the team success his career has perhaps deserved.

Throughout his time on Merseyside, the Portuguese winger has won just an FA Cup and a pair of EFL Cups, but more silverware appears to be on the horizon. The Reds are in an excellent position at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League, and it is safe to say that his move from Wolves has been exceptionally positive.

In 110 Premier League appearances, Jota has netted 46 goals and is closing in on a place in the top 10 Liverpool scorers in league history. He is currently 11th, four behind Daniel Sturridge. He has achieved this playing alongside some incredible teammates, but who are his three favourites? The 28-year-old revealed his picks in an interview with ESPN UK earlier this week, and it may come as a surprise to learn who he omitted.

Diogo Jota Liverpool Stats (All Competitions) Appearances 164 Goals 64 Assists 21

Trent Alexander-Arnold Tops the List

Jota opted for two defenders and a midfielder

Close

As one of the greatest right-backs in Premier League history, it is no shock to see Trent Alexander-Arnold as the first name recognised by his teammate. Jota joked that he needed to choose someone who gave him a lot of assists, and immediately opted for the Englishman. It is certainly a partnership that has garnered plenty of success – Alexander-Arnold has assisted 10 goals for Jota in all competitions. However, there might not be many more to celebrate with the full-back out of contract in the summer and linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The second player has not been at Anfield long but has made a big impact. Alexis Mac Allister has only been at the club for a season and a half, becoming a key player in midfield. He has scored six goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League since his transfer from Brighton in 2023.

Jota’s final pick is a player who is no longer at the club. Centre-back Joel Matip may not be at the forefront of many minds, but his former teammate made sure to appreciate him. When asked what it was about Matip that he enjoyed, Jota laughed, ‘Everything.’ He explained he loved the way he defended and brought the ball forward from the back, even providing him with a couple of assists. After eight years at the club, Matip departed upon the end of his contract last season, before announcing his retirement from football in October.

No Room for Mohamed Salah

Jota chose no forward players

Whilst these are three top-level players, there is one big name that Jota failed to mention which may raise some eyebrows. Of course, the glaring omission is that of Mohamed Salah, who is arguably the greatest player in the world right now.

The pair have linked up several times during their Liverpool careers, with Jota providing nine assists for Salah, and Salah providing six for Jota. The Egyptian is enjoying a historic campaign, with 18 goals and 13 assists in just 21 league games.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26/01/2025.